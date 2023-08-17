Home Cities Chennai

Residents hit as e-seva centre in Tamil Nadu's Semmencheri goes offline

Forced to travel 5 km to Sholinganallur to avail schemes say residents

Published: 17th August 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Residents allege the centre was closed without any notice and even the helpline number is not working | Monish Linus

Residents allege the centre was closed without any notice and even the helpline number is not working | Monish Linus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the closure of the e-seva centre a month and a half ago, residents of Semmencheri are forced to travel five km, to Sholinganallur, to avail of government schemes. Kousalya had to take a day off from work and her son had to take leave from school to travel to Sholinganallur to make changes in his Aadhaar card. The closure of the sole e-seva centre in Semmencheri is forcing many like Kousalya to travel to Sholinganallur.

Perumbakkam and Semmencheri tenements together house around 28,000 families, who were relocated from various parts of the city. A government e-seva centre was opened in 2021 in the office space of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) near Semmencheri Arch. The centre was catering to the needs of Perumbakkam and Semmencheri residents.

The residents allege that the centre was closed without any notice. Mercy, a resident of Semmencheri told TNIE, “Earlier people had to travel up to Sholinganallur to avail of the services. After repeated requests, a centre with a single counter was opened in Semmencheri in 2021. But now with the closure of this centre, everyone is forced to travel to Sholinganallur.”

When TNIE visited the spot, the centre was closed. Residents said even the helpline number was not reachable. Kousalya, an inhabitant of Kotturpuram was relocated to Perumbakkam in 2007. “Even for minor services we have to go to Sholinganallur centre, where appointments are token based. Every day only 25 - 30 tokens are provided.

To get the token we have to be present at Sholinganallur centre by 7 am. This particular centre caters to residents of Sholinganallur, Semmencheri and Perumbakkam. They are very hostile towards residents from these two tenements. We need a fully operational e-seva centre with all services again in our area.”

Residents of these tenements are from low-income groups like daily wage earners, so taking a day off means a cut in their income, according to social activist Vanessa Peter. She further added, “Within the city, many centres are idle most of the time. For densely populated areas like Semmencheri and Perumbakkam, a centre that provides access to all social security schemes need to be opened.”

A Sholinganallur corporation official told TNIE, “We only provide land. The administration of e-seva centres does not come under us. I’m not aware of this problem. We will check and take this up with the concerned department.” Officials from the Tamil Nadu e-governance agency were not available for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
e-seva centre Semmencheri TNUHDB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp