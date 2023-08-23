‘The people of Chennai still cherish its cultural heritage’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is the one thing you like about Chennai and its people the most?

One thing I like about Chennai and its people the most is their warmth and hospitality. The people of Chennai are known for their friendly and welcoming nature, making visitors and outsiders feel at home.

How do you rate Chennai’s trend over the culture and lifestyle?

Chennai’s cultural landscape has undergone several transformations over the years. The city has always had a strong significance in performing arts. Chennai’s culture is intricately tied to its annual Margazhi festival. The festival not only showcases the talents of artistes but also creates a vibrant and festive atmosphere, making Chennai truly the cultural capital of south India during the Margazhi season.

In terms of lifestyle, Chennai has a unique blend of modernity and tradition. It is home to a thriving film industry. Chennai’s vibrant film industry has significantly impacted the city’s economy. Overall, Chennai’s trend over culture and lifestyle can be seen as a blend of traditional roots and modern influences, making it a vibrant and dynamic city.

Which is your most favourite place in Chennai that makes you nostalgic? Do you visit the place regularly?

Like many of the Chennaiites, my favourite place in Chennai is the iconic Marina Beach. It has been a witness to countless memories for several generations including mine. Marina Beach is a place that never fails to bring joy to anyone who visits. Before the Covid pandemic, I regularly used to go for morning walks at Marina Beach.

Do you think that Chennai has evolved as a bustling metropolis or has just grown into a big village, as many outsiders say?

Chennai has undergone a remarkable transformation to emerge as a bustling metropolis. Over the years, the city has experienced economic growth and infrastructural development. One of the key factors behind Chennai’s evolution into a metropolis is its robust economic growth and increasing opportunities for employment. The city has witnessed a rapid expansion in various sectors such as information technology, automotive, healthcare and film production, creating a lot of job opportunities.

Have the people of Chennai retained the traditions of the past era or have abandoned them?

In my opinion, the people of Chennai still cherish its cultural heritage and traditions. The city strikes a balance between preserving its customs and embracing modernity.

How do you see Chennai evolving in the next 10 years and what problems do you foresee?

In the next 10 years, Chennai is likely to continue its growth and development as a major metropolitan city in India. With ongoing urbanisation and infrastructure projects like the expansion of Chennai Metro, the city is expected to see further expansion, increased connectivity, and improved amenities. This may lead to a rise in population and the establishment of more industries.

However, this growth may also bring along certain challenges like traffic congestion, water scarcity, which I am sure that the governments will address with comprehensive planning and effective governance.

Have you travelled in the Metro?

No, I have not experienced the Chennai Metro yet.

Any message for the city?

There is a well-liked saying ‘Vandharai Vazhavaikum Chennai’ which means Chennai offers life to any or all those seeking shelter in it. We should always embrace this diversity and strive for inclusivity and equality.



CHENNAI: What is the one thing you like about Chennai and its people the most? One thing I like about Chennai and its people the most is their warmth and hospitality. The people of Chennai are known for their friendly and welcoming nature, making visitors and outsiders feel at home. How do you rate Chennai’s trend over the culture and lifestyle? googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chennai’s cultural landscape has undergone several transformations over the years. The city has always had a strong significance in performing arts. Chennai’s culture is intricately tied to its annual Margazhi festival. The festival not only showcases the talents of artistes but also creates a vibrant and festive atmosphere, making Chennai truly the cultural capital of south India during the Margazhi season. In terms of lifestyle, Chennai has a unique blend of modernity and tradition. It is home to a thriving film industry. Chennai’s vibrant film industry has significantly impacted the city’s economy. Overall, Chennai’s trend over culture and lifestyle can be seen as a blend of traditional roots and modern influences, making it a vibrant and dynamic city. Which is your most favourite place in Chennai that makes you nostalgic? Do you visit the place regularly? Like many of the Chennaiites, my favourite place in Chennai is the iconic Marina Beach. It has been a witness to countless memories for several generations including mine. Marina Beach is a place that never fails to bring joy to anyone who visits. Before the Covid pandemic, I regularly used to go for morning walks at Marina Beach. Do you think that Chennai has evolved as a bustling metropolis or has just grown into a big village, as many outsiders say? Chennai has undergone a remarkable transformation to emerge as a bustling metropolis. Over the years, the city has experienced economic growth and infrastructural development. One of the key factors behind Chennai’s evolution into a metropolis is its robust economic growth and increasing opportunities for employment. The city has witnessed a rapid expansion in various sectors such as information technology, automotive, healthcare and film production, creating a lot of job opportunities. Have the people of Chennai retained the traditions of the past era or have abandoned them? In my opinion, the people of Chennai still cherish its cultural heritage and traditions. The city strikes a balance between preserving its customs and embracing modernity. How do you see Chennai evolving in the next 10 years and what problems do you foresee? In the next 10 years, Chennai is likely to continue its growth and development as a major metropolitan city in India. With ongoing urbanisation and infrastructure projects like the expansion of Chennai Metro, the city is expected to see further expansion, increased connectivity, and improved amenities. This may lead to a rise in population and the establishment of more industries. However, this growth may also bring along certain challenges like traffic congestion, water scarcity, which I am sure that the governments will address with comprehensive planning and effective governance. Have you travelled in the Metro? No, I have not experienced the Chennai Metro yet. Any message for the city? There is a well-liked saying ‘Vandharai Vazhavaikum Chennai’ which means Chennai offers life to any or all those seeking shelter in it. We should always embrace this diversity and strive for inclusivity and equality.