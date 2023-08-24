Mridangam maestro honoured in his centenary year

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How often do we come across people who are 100 years old? How often are these people artists, who have been practising art for nine decades? One such sporadic event was witnessed by Chennaiites, who were a part of Kanakabhishekam of the legendary TK Murthy, a mridangam vidhwan. The event was hosted by Global Carnatic Musicians Associations on Sunday.

As the Padma Shri awardee, born on August 13, 1923, stepped into his centenary year, he was presented with a rendition by other musicians on stage. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had sent him a letter wishing him good health, a long life and how Murthy stands as an inspiration to many. It read ‘You acquired fame far and wide for your craft, your simple demeanour holds valuable lessons for younger generations on leading a meaningful life.’

“I was nine years old when I got introduced to this art. Growing up, the instrument, mridangam, was my best friend. I have been practising the art form since then. I was named Murthy by Palaghat Mani Iyer, listening to one of my concerts in Tanjore,” said Murthy. He also added that he has taught the instrument to four generations following him. “I thank the GCMA for honouring my work and celebrating me,” he shared, visibly overwhelmed by all the affection, love, and praise he was getting from the audience.

A dozen of his students attended the event and shared their experience of joy and learning under Murthy. “The layam, tempo of a song in Carnatic music, was deeply studied and understood and he played with it. There has been nobody like the legend for the last 200 years. I am proud to be his student,” said TE Gopalakrishnan. “This day has to be engraved in the history of music because no other artiste has lived for Kanakabhishekam as long as I can remember. I am blessed that I am alive to witness this event,” said TN Seshagopalan.

The legend was surrounded by music lovers donning him with flowers while temple priests chanted slogans performing Kanakabhishekam. The event ended with the hope that many artists would be celebrated similarly. The audience left after getting blessed by the Sangeetha Kalanidhi recipient TK Murthy.



