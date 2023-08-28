E-seva centre in Semmencheri reopened

Home Cities Chennai

“We were glad about the centre reopening, but we need full fledged services,” said Mercy, a resident of Semmencheri.

The e-seva centre caters to about 28,000 families residing in Semmencheri and Perumbakkam tenements | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An e-seva centre that was temporarily closed two months back in Semmencheri resumed operation a few days back. TNIE had published an article on August 17 about the impact of its closure. The e-seva centre caters to 28,000 families living in Semmencheri and Perumbakkam tenements.

“We were glad about the centre reopening, but we need full-fledged services,” said Mercy, a resident of Semmencheri. “The services offered here are very limited. For Aadhaar services we still have to go to Sholinganallur. Senior citizens, destitute women and single parents are living in large numbers here. There is a consistent need for pension and other government welfare services,” she added. 

“We were unaware of the closure. We have instructed the staff to resume operation and now it is functional. Regarding Aadhaar services, we will take it to higher-ups and implement it,” an official with the Tamil Nadu e-governance agency told TNIE.

“The centre came into existence only after prolonged efforts by the people. The needs of Semmencheri, Perumbakkam are different from other urban areas. Officials should consider expanding the services taking account of population and needs of the people,” social activist Vanessa Peter told TNIE.

