Fitting into the fitness regime  

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was the “it moment” for most of the bodybuilders. A day that they had been looking forward to for a long time. When discipline and determination takes priority, for success, all you have to do is wait patiently. This was the message re-iterated by the enthusiastic participants at the Mr and Ms South India 2023 zonal bodybuilding and fitness championship presented by the World Fitness Federation (WFF) TamilNadu conducted on Sunday at Decathlon, Nolambur.

Over the course of the last two decades, the competition organised by the WFF and World Fitness Association (WFA) has seen active participation. This year 300 enthusiastic participants from 21 diverse categories registered in the competition, comments Mohan Kumar, president of World Federation Association, Tamil Nadu. Participants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, both men and women, came together to showcase their talents in Chennai.

Mohan said, “Despite the challenges brought by the recent cyclone in the city, organising and executing significant large-scale competitions like this demanded a lot since participants arrived from all parts of south India. However, the notion of cancelling or postponing was never considered.” Mohan who was Mr South India in 2018 added that the participants’ unwavering dedication and five to six months of training, should be appreciated. “The commitment was to ensure that their efforts would not be in vain,” he said.

Similar to the participants, the panel of judges for the competition was selected from different places in south India — Mohan Kumar, M Munuswamy, and Singham Ramesh from Tamil Nadu, Pramod from Kerala, Nishanth from Karnataka, Kiran Kumar from Telangana and Ashwin Kumar from Puducherry for ensuring a diverse and fair judgement for the participants’ performances. While it was mainly men who took part from age groups of 19 to 40 and above, Mohan informed that five women showed their participation this year like the previous years.

“The winners will have their next round at the nationals scheduled in Jaipur from December 15-17. The participants’ success will bring pride to south India and the Federation leaving an impact that can raise support for the sport. This in turn, could attract more sponsors, in supporting this expensive sport and inspire more young enthusiasts to join in,” said Mohan.

He also emphasised the importance of fitness in our daily lives. He said, “Bodybuilding helps to keep the body healthy, teaches discipline and also doesn’t promote unhealthy habits like smoking or drinking which could harm your potential and physique.”

The event was the 9th competition organised by the Federation this year, and collaborated with One Tan and Viva Fitness. The New Indian Express was the media partner.

The WFF is a global bodybuilding organisation,with its headquarters situated in Australia. With a presence in India for over 15 years, it has been promoting bodybuilders and a healthy lifestyle. With regular competitions, they hope to promote the message of staying healthy with consistent effort.

CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MR & MS SOUTH INDIA 2023

Senior Bodybuilding: Dudu T Antony (Kerala)

Senior Bermuda model: Chandrakanth (Tamil Nadu)

Senior Classic Bodybuilding: Rosario John Muthu (Tamil Nadu)

Junior Bermuda: Viswa Mark G (Puducherry)

Junior Bodybuilding: Sanketh (Tamil Nadu)

Women Sports Model: Angel Teressa Joseph, Shalini, Syed Asifa, Priya



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: It was the “it moment” for most of the bodybuilders. A day that they had been looking forward to for a long time. When discipline and determination takes priority, for success, all you have to do is wait patiently. This was the message re-iterated by the enthusiastic participants at the Mr and Ms South India 2023 zonal bodybuilding and fitness championship presented by the World Fitness Federation (WFF) TamilNadu conducted on Sunday at Decathlon, Nolambur. Over the course of the last two decades, the competition organised by the WFF and World Fitness Association (WFA) has seen active participation. This year 300 enthusiastic participants from 21 diverse categories registered in the competition, comments Mohan Kumar, president of World Federation Association, Tamil Nadu. Participants from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, both men and women, came together to showcase their talents in Chennai. Mohan said, “Despite the challenges brought by the recent cyclone in the city, organising and executing significant large-scale competitions like this demanded a lot since participants arrived from all parts of south India. However, the notion of cancelling or postponing was never considered.” Mohan who was Mr South India in 2018 added that the participants’ unwavering dedication and five to six months of training, should be appreciated. “The commitment was to ensure that their efforts would not be in vain,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similar to the participants, the panel of judges for the competition was selected from different places in south India — Mohan Kumar, M Munuswamy, and Singham Ramesh from Tamil Nadu, Pramod from Kerala, Nishanth from Karnataka, Kiran Kumar from Telangana and Ashwin Kumar from Puducherry for ensuring a diverse and fair judgement for the participants’ performances. While it was mainly men who took part from age groups of 19 to 40 and above, Mohan informed that five women showed their participation this year like the previous years. “The winners will have their next round at the nationals scheduled in Jaipur from December 15-17. The participants’ success will bring pride to south India and the Federation leaving an impact that can raise support for the sport. This in turn, could attract more sponsors, in supporting this expensive sport and inspire more young enthusiasts to join in,” said Mohan. He also emphasised the importance of fitness in our daily lives. He said, “Bodybuilding helps to keep the body healthy, teaches discipline and also doesn’t promote unhealthy habits like smoking or drinking which could harm your potential and physique.” The event was the 9th competition organised by the Federation this year, and collaborated with One Tan and Viva Fitness. The New Indian Express was the media partner. The WFF is a global bodybuilding organisation,with its headquarters situated in Australia. With a presence in India for over 15 years, it has been promoting bodybuilders and a healthy lifestyle. With regular competitions, they hope to promote the message of staying healthy with consistent effort. CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS MR & MS SOUTH INDIA 2023 Senior Bodybuilding: Dudu T Antony (Kerala) Senior Bermuda model: Chandrakanth (Tamil Nadu) Senior Classic Bodybuilding: Rosario John Muthu (Tamil Nadu) Junior Bermuda: Viswa Mark G (Puducherry) Junior Bodybuilding: Sanketh (Tamil Nadu) Women Sports Model: Angel Teressa Joseph, Shalini, Syed Asifa, Priya Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp