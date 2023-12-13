Maha Chandi Homam underway in Chennai

Aparna U By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sri Kamakshi Mandali Trust, Chennai, has been conducting Sri Maha Chandi Homam at Sri Madam in West Mambalam since November 19. It is expected to go on for 108 days, till March 5, 2024. The 25 days of the homam witnessed huge participation from the devotees. Over 200 devotees from different parts of Tamil Nadu and other states join each day. The number increases on weekends.

The Trust has been organising such homams and pujas for the past 16 years with each year serving different god, and the motive of praying for the well being of all people around the world. Narayanan, a member of the trust says, “The pujas begin with Ganapathi homam followed by Navagraha pujas, two japams, which includes chanting 700 slokams and finally the homam. People participate in this homam for the well being of their family and for themselves.

Though these pujas are organised by the trust, we receive funds from the people in the form of donations for our homams which helps us to carry out the pujas efficiently every year.” Sri Maha Chandi Homam is performed daily between evening 5 pm and 8.30 pm. Cheques/DDs towards the homam donation can be drawn in favour of Sree Kamakshi Mandali Trust payable at Chennai.

