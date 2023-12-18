Chennai’s crowne checks out

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The six-storied building with the neatly painted ivory walls, white curtains that shield the wide windows, and a red-coloured logo and the name Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park will soon just be in the memories of many in the city. As the hotel will transfer its ‘crowne’ to Baashyaam Constructions on December 20, every stone, room, restaurant, bar, discotheque, banquet hall, and nook and corner of this iconic five-star hotel will tell stories of legacy.

With every transfer of ownership, the hotel underwent name changes. For almost three decades, it was Park Sheraton Hotels and Towers. Sharing his memory, one of the residents of Chennai, Sai Anand says, “It was called the Park Sheraton Chennai. Political VIPs, sportspersons and the film industry would stay there no matter where they came from. It was one of the few hotels where foreigners occupied more rooms than our folks.”

Knots of dreams

Sai Anand’s earliest memories of the hotel are from his childhood when he passed by the hotel every day to reach school. “A life of luxury, where tourists were seen wearing designer clothing, supercars and limo services with neatly dressed chauffeurs, and a lawn where the rich sat and had their morning coffees,” says Sai. “It was fairly luxurious, yet somewhat older in the way it appears on the inside as it was constructed several decades ago.”

Located on TTK Road, a prime locality, this hotel played host to parties and wedding receptions of movie stars among others. Actors Suriya and Jyothika tied the knot in this establishment. Just like them, Jenil Bavishi, a chartered accountant too got married at the commercial space. Sharing his wedding nostalgia, he says, “The hotel sure ticked off the aesthetic criteria. This enabled us to collect amazing photographic memories of our special day.” Jenil adds that the highlight of the celebration was the hospitality — the staff always kept the requirements of the guests as its topmost priority. The stay and the dining experience during the wedding were liked and further recommended by all their guests.

The food affair

One of the many reasons to choose Crowne Plaza as a first option for any event was the offerings by the five restaurants. Mahesh Mirpuri, a mutual fund distributor, recalls going to dinners here. “It is a good place. I visited the place a while ago to attend functions.” Adding to it another local, Amritha Surana who has visited Dakshin that serves authentic South Indian cuisine, says, “I have been to the restaurant once. The staff, here were dressed in veshti sattai with a thundu on their shoulder, giving south Indian vibes. Just like how our mothers feed us, they keep saying, innum konjam sapdunga madam, nalla irrukum. This gesture made me miss mom and home. The food here also feels like a tight warm hug, and helps build familiarity with the southern culture.”

Beyond operations

While some share their experiences from visiting the place, Chandramouli Dorai, a product marketing manager at Zoho Corporation, has a couple of memories outside the gates. He shares that he used to wait at the entrance of this hotel to catch a glimpse of cricketers who stayed here during the Indian Premier League season. Having celebrated a few New Year parties, the hotel is more like a landmark to him and his family. “I have resided in Mylapore for more than 10 years. Adyar Park is a landmark place for us whenever we take a bus ride or cab. Amma used to keep food ready when we alerted her that we had crossed the hotel,” says Chandramouli, adding that the location will continue to be a landmark even after its demolition.

With several such stories of serving food, smiles, and contentment since 1981, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park will continue to be in our memories as an important landmark in the city.



