Christmas: Holiday magic unleashed

Devrishi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the radiant glow of Christmas setting in and alluring tunes of ‘Jingles bells’ reverberating, my home transformed into the holy land of Christ’s birth, each December when I was growing up. These were the moments when the air was packed with eager anticipation of Santa’s arrival, with presents and wonders. Likewise, the spirits of kids peaked on Sunday in the city, as they made snowmen on cookies and enjoying the festive cheers.

The Accord Metropolitan marshalled the fiesta and rekindled my childhood memories as they hosted A Merry Brunch with Santa filled with enduring melodies of jingles while satisfying sweet cravings. The kids lined up in the lobby to indulge in energising tasks, searching for the hidden Santa, welcoming him with a humorous belly dance, and participating in the Christmas quiz.

The carols drew Arunashri and her daughter to join the gleaming event. “The involvement of kids in such lively activities will give them a lasting memory to cherish. In this digital era, where children are immensely addicted to screens, they acquire self-esteem and knowledge of different cultures,” notes Arunashri.

Keeping the gadgets aside, the kids were engrossed in the activity using whipping cream, chocolate sprinkles, and jimmies. Year after year, coming up with ideas to entertain their guests, the hotel adapted to different themes and meal timing. “Previously we organised a breakfast, offering different desserts with a kid’s corner. Keeping the comfort of the people in mind we shifted it to a brunch. The love of kids to create something incited us to come up with the idea of cookie making,” says Komal, a pastry chef who was also in charge of the event.

While the kids ran and played around Santa, the aroma of around 70 freshly cooked delicacies from the Brick Over dine-in hall, wafted through the air. The different cuisines — Indian, Western, and Chinese — looked distinctively unique, the colours and textures synchronising a perfect blend of spice and sweetness. As the buffet opened, the guests enjoyed the culinary fair, which included the sizzling roasted beer canned chicken with exotic grilled vegetables.

The bakery section lured me and many others with their varieties of plum cakes and pastries, mousses as well as the Indian mithai. Dinesh Singh Negi, the executive chef, says, “The concept of this gaiety was started in 2015, with the intent of interacting with our guests in light of the celebration. Every dish has its handwork and authenticity which cannot be compared with each other.” The dining hall was decorated with snowmen on windows and carved watermelon with the face of Santa Claus and reindeer.

Around 35 members, including bakers and garde managers, worked collectively to make the brunch successful. Following this, the hotel is all set to organise the gala dinner on December 24 and 31.

