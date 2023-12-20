Canteen chronicles: Here's where you can eat at this Margazhi!

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the air resonates with classical notes and salangai oli, the Margazhi season of dance and music has something for everyone. While those culturally and artistically inclined opt to hop from one sabha to another, there is something for the foodies too in the form of canteens. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, popular caterers in the city have rolled up their sleeves to serve Chennaiites some unique delicacies. Aparna U visits five canteens and shares what’s cooking!

Sastha Catering Services

Even as the pandemic pressed pause on several celebrations, Sastha Catering Services knew how to keep the enthusiasm up as they delivered meals during Margazhi to their customers’ doorsteps. For the past seven years, they have collaborated with Mylapore Fine Arts, and they focus on traditional meals.

From breakfast items such as varieties of dosas and idlis to elai sapadu for lunch that has a varying menu, to traditional snacks and dinner, they have it all. “Along with these main course items, our special and well-appreciated dishes are the sweets. We have 12 different varieties of sweets such as sappotta kesari, almond kesari, strawberry kesari, pineapple kesari and sweet pachadi. They are the best sellers,” says Vasanth Kumar, manager of the catering services.

The canteen has already started serving around 1,500 customers daily. “We provide natural, preservative-free, and unadulterated food. Our main motive is satisfying our customers with tasty and healthy foods,” he adds.



Venue: Mylapore Fine Arts

Time: 6.30 am to 10.30 pm

Duration: Till January 1, 2024

Call: 9962919460

Anu Catering Services

Having been in the field since 1989, Anu Catering Services has catered to several events, including the Margazhi season. “We have been in this field for more than three decades and have been collaborating with Vani Mahal for the past 15 years,” says Thirukoshtiyur Rangarajan, owner, who claims to have been a special cook for former chief minister, the late J Jayalaithaa.

At the sabha they are offering elaborate lunches, filter coffee and dinner. He notes their menu is simple, affordable, and traditional. Some of the most favoured items by patrons are dosa, khichadi, and idli-sambar. “We also provide customised food based on their request, apart from following just the menus,’’ notes Shri Ram, senior cook. With over 300 customers daily, they hope to have a successful Margazhi.



Venue: Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha (Vani Mahal), GN Chetty Road Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Duration: Till January 5, 2024

Call: 9840035804, 9444035804

Arusuvai Catering Services

Arusuvai Arasu Catering Services’ offerings have been making the rounds on Instagram for the past few days. The catering company was started by legendary wedding caterer, the late Arusuvai Arasu Natrajan in 1952, who is touted to have introduced canteen in sabhas. The third generation of owners are following this tradition.

This Margazhi, they have set shop at Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha. “Our specialty lies in serving lunch in thanga thambalam, offering South Indian meals on golden plates with more than 21 varieties of dishes. This unique feature was introduced last year and received a positive response from our customers. We are delighted to continue this tradition this year as well, enhancing the experience by expanding our menu with diverse options,” says Kamesh, the manager and grandson of the founder. Their menu is a mix of modern and traditional foods. They start the day by serving a hearty breakfast, followed by a sumptuous lunch, lip-smacking snacks, and a delightful dinner. Dosas, bhajjis, kuzhi paniyaram, thattu idli, potato bonda, and halwas, are much sought after.



Venue: Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Sabha, Bheemasena Garden Road, Mylapore

Time: 8 am to 10 pm

Duration: Till January 1, 2024

Call: 9962151204

Sattvaa Catering Services

For the past 12 years, the owners of Krishna Gana Sabha in T Nagar have relied on Sattvaa Catering Services. They are known for their unique, traditional, and special sattvic foods.“Our catering service is named Sattvaa because we provide sattvic foods, that is we avoid adding garlic and onion to any of our dishes,” says Kumar, founder. “We have a specialised menu every year during Margazhi season. Each day has a different menu and we do not repeat them during the event,” he adds.

For the Natya Kala Conference, the caterers ensure a delectable menu. “We have set a special menu for the Natya Kala Conference. Each day’s menu showcases one South Indian state starting with Tamil Nadu on the first day, followed by Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana cuisine from the second to fifth day. From tiffin to dinner, our menu reflects the authentic flavours of each state, offering a delightful journey of South Indian cuisine,” he shares.

Sattvaa Catering Services expects to serve 800 customers each day. “Compared to last year when we welcomed 180 customers on the first day, this year marked a significant increase, with 280 customers joining us. This substantial rise in numbers highlights a growing interest in our offerings. Encouraged by this, we are excited to launch our special menus to attract even more customers in the coming days,” he says.



Venue: Krishna Gana Sabha, T Nagar

Time: 7 am to 10 pm

Duration: Till January 3, 2024

Sri Saasthalaya Catering Services

For the past eight years, Sri Saasthalaya Catering Services has collaborated with Narada Gana Sabha. “Throughout the years, our menu has undergone various changes, yet one opinion among our customers is that our sweets stand out, making them our specialty. It is because we have chefs from places well known for sweets and they prepare it in traditional ways,” says R Gowtham, manager of the catering service. While their elaneer payasam has many fans, other sweets such as ashoka halwa and kesaris are also sought after.

This Margazhi, they are serving coffee, breakfast with varieties of dosas such as chocolate dosa and cheese dosa, lunch which includes traditional items and snacks with special dishes like keerai vadai, vazhapoo vadai, bhajji, and Mysore bonda.

“We take pride in our transparent cooking approach — a live kitchen where everything is prepared openly, hiding nothing from our valued customers. We want customers to remain happy and healthy, as their well-being brings us the greatest joy,” he says.



Venue: Narada Gana Sabha, TTK Road, Alwarpet

Time: 6 am to 10.30 pm

Duration: Till January 1, 2024

Call: 9500028384

