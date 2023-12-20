Musical conversations with flautist Shashank Subramanyan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In Margazhi, a month that revels in the glory of music and dance, artistes continue to present a variety of concepts. Among them is flautist Shashank Subramanyan. “Musicians live off recognition, and feedback from music lovers,” he says. All set for this season, Shashank talks about the upcoming performances.

Shashank started his musical journey when he was six years old and was bestowed with the Kalaimamani title when he was 20. He is the youngest to receive the Sangeet Nataka Akademi award at the age of 40. In 2022, he was honoured with Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. “It brings back fond memories of all the concerts, collaborations and many years of work. I would love to do much, much more,” he says.

Collaborating with artistes brings a different approach to music as each one brings something unique to the table. In jugalbandis there is a conversation. “These dialogues are very creative and are done on the spot. It brings to the table a lot of surprises and reactions to the music,” he says. As these performances are not rehearsed, the audiences can witness the magic of music at his performances.

Shashank says that audiences like solo performances but there is often a divide. “They want to listen to different offerings. It is a learning experience for every artiste and also something that can bring Indian music together with other great systems of music,” he says adding that such collaborations give Indian music an international platform. This, in turn, brings international musicians to the city during the music season.

Growing and taking art forms to a higher platform is important, it is also equally significant to motivate and acknowledge the talent. Shashank believes that appreciation is of two kinds — one that aids one’s career and one that walks to the grave. He follows the former approach. The recognition has helped him improve his art.

In his quest for introducing something new for the audiences, Shashank has opted for a flute made of ebony wood. “I am now introducing flutes made of ebony and maple wood, which is beautiful, and resonant,” he says, adding that they are made in the US.

Shashank finds younger generation smart as they are assisted by technology. This helps them find an identity for their work. But the error is, he notes, the influence of many beats. “In the early days, the growth was organic, but now, the life of an artiste is getting shorter, so they have to be very creative and at the top of the game to survive,” says Shashank.

A flautist for four decades, Shashank requests the audience to support instrumental music. “In Carnatic music, especially in Chennai, vocal artistes are supported well. This needs to change. The whole environment needs to move on to a more professional space and administered by hiring art managers and establishing institutions of international value,” says Shashank as he signs off.

For details, visit: www.shashank.org

MARGAZHI SCHEDULE

North and south Indian flute duet with Rakesh Chaurasia on December 22 at 4 pm at Krishna Gana Sabha.

A flute solo with accompanists on December 24 at 4 pm at Music Academy.

Flute and Chitravina duet with N Ravikiran and accompanists on December 26 at 6.30 pm at Parthasarathy Swami Sabha.

Solo flute with accompanists on December 27 at 6 pm at Mylapore Fine Arts.

Flute and vocal duet with Abhishek Raghuram and accompanists on December 29, 6.30 pm at Kalakshetra Foundation.





Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: In Margazhi, a month that revels in the glory of music and dance, artistes continue to present a variety of concepts. Among them is flautist Shashank Subramanyan. “Musicians live off recognition, and feedback from music lovers,” he says. All set for this season, Shashank talks about the upcoming performances. Shashank started his musical journey when he was six years old and was bestowed with the Kalaimamani title when he was 20. He is the youngest to receive the Sangeet Nataka Akademi award at the age of 40. In 2022, he was honoured with Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres. “It brings back fond memories of all the concerts, collaborations and many years of work. I would love to do much, much more,” he says. Collaborating with artistes brings a different approach to music as each one brings something unique to the table. In jugalbandis there is a conversation. “These dialogues are very creative and are done on the spot. It brings to the table a lot of surprises and reactions to the music,” he says. As these performances are not rehearsed, the audiences can witness the magic of music at his performances. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shashank says that audiences like solo performances but there is often a divide. “They want to listen to different offerings. It is a learning experience for every artiste and also something that can bring Indian music together with other great systems of music,” he says adding that such collaborations give Indian music an international platform. This, in turn, brings international musicians to the city during the music season. Growing and taking art forms to a higher platform is important, it is also equally significant to motivate and acknowledge the talent. Shashank believes that appreciation is of two kinds — one that aids one’s career and one that walks to the grave. He follows the former approach. The recognition has helped him improve his art. In his quest for introducing something new for the audiences, Shashank has opted for a flute made of ebony wood. “I am now introducing flutes made of ebony and maple wood, which is beautiful, and resonant,” he says, adding that they are made in the US. Shashank finds younger generation smart as they are assisted by technology. This helps them find an identity for their work. But the error is, he notes, the influence of many beats. “In the early days, the growth was organic, but now, the life of an artiste is getting shorter, so they have to be very creative and at the top of the game to survive,” says Shashank. A flautist for four decades, Shashank requests the audience to support instrumental music. “In Carnatic music, especially in Chennai, vocal artistes are supported well. This needs to change. The whole environment needs to move on to a more professional space and administered by hiring art managers and establishing institutions of international value,” says Shashank as he signs off. For details, visit: www.shashank.org MARGAZHI SCHEDULE North and south Indian flute duet with Rakesh Chaurasia on December 22 at 4 pm at Krishna Gana Sabha. A flute solo with accompanists on December 24 at 4 pm at Music Academy. Flute and Chitravina duet with N Ravikiran and accompanists on December 26 at 6.30 pm at Parthasarathy Swami Sabha. Solo flute with accompanists on December 27 at 6 pm at Mylapore Fine Arts. Flute and vocal duet with Abhishek Raghuram and accompanists on December 29, 6.30 pm at Kalakshetra Foundation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp