Power cut in city tomorrow

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following places from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday to facilitate maintenance work.

In Tambaram: Kadapperi Lakshmipuram, Pillayar Kovil 1st to 3rd street, New Street, Chandran Nagar, Nagappa Nagar, CLC Works Road, New Colony 1st to 6th Main Road, 11th to 18th Cross Street, Mumoorthy Nagar, Annai Indira Nagar, GST Road (from Ponds to TB Hospital), Umayalpuram, Ambedkar Nagar, Cholavaram Nagar, Navamani Street, Durga Nagar Streets and Housing Board.

