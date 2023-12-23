Chennai: WRD starts survey for channel to link Adyar, Palar rivers

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to gear up for future challenges after witnessing the destruction brought about by Cyclone Michaung, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has initiated a ground survey in south Chennai to explore the possibility of a new channel to link the Adyar and Palar rivers.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior WRD official stated, “Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar and Cooum are vital water bodies in and around Chennai. While the Buckingham Canal effectively drains excess water into the sea, the Adyar River lacks alternative channels to redirect surplus water. Managing the excess outflow from Chembarambakkam Lake through the Adyar River is a formidable task.”

The official highlighted the impact during the north-east monsoon, where localities such as West Tambaram, Mudichur and places in south Chennai are inundated when the Adyar River overflows. “Despite existing channels, controlling the situation becomes challenging, especially with the discharge of nearly 8,000 cusecs of surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake,” the official added.

To address this issue, the official emphasised the need to identify locations to divert surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake. Sharing the ambitious plan, another official said, “We intend to construct a canal from Athanur, the origin of the Adyar River, to Palar in Chengalpattu. This canal will connect various water bodies in the district, potentially reducing the risk of floods by 40%.”

The proposed canal would facilitate the diversion of floodwater from Palar to the sea through Vayalur, the official explained. WRD officials are actively conducting surveys and a detailed project report will be submitted to the state government at the earliest. The project aims to bring relief to flood-prone areas in south Chennai and enhance water management in the region.

