Home Cities Chennai

Three-fold jump in buildings in Red Hills catchment area in 30 years: Study 

CUBE report says land used for construction activities increased from 7% in ’91 to 24% in ’23

Published: 28th December 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Red Hills catchment area

The report also points to the presence of heavy metals such as barium, cobalt, chromium and copper in the soil in villages near catchment areas | Shiba Prasad sahu

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority decided to protect Redhills Lake, a key source of water for the city, there has been a three-fold jump in buildings in the catchment areas, according to a report by IIT Madras Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment (CUBE). 

Although 27 villages were brought under the safe zone  in 1991 and restrictiong imposed  on construction activities, the land used for construction activities has increased to 24% in 2023, a massive jump from 7% in 1990, according to the report. 

The interim report titled ‘Study on Impact of Urbanisation on Redhills Catchment Area and Measures for its Conversion and Protection from Urbanisation’ prepared by CUBE was submitted to the CMDA recently. With the planning body mulling urban development in the catchment area, the report highlighted the distribution of lands three decades ago. 

In 1991, 55% of the total area was demarcated as agricultural land, 21% as water bodies, 9%  as open land, 7% as built-up land, 6% as vegetation and 2% as reserve forest. However, agricultural land has shrunk to 33%, while built-up land increased to 24% and open land to 16%. While water bodies remain at 21% of the total area, vegetation and reserve forests each decreased to 1%. The report says the planning body along with local bodies have been issuing permits.

Alterations in land cover patterns and an increase in built-up land point to rapid urban development, with decrease in agricultural lands highlighting the evolving landscape and land utilisation patterns in the specified villages. 

The report also points to the presence of heavy metals such as barium, cobalt, chromium and copper in the soil in these villages. It further states that surface soil samples around the area show a slight increase in lead and fluoride levels. However, the water in the reservoir remains safe for drinking purposes.  There are heightened concerns over the suitability of groundwater as TDS levels have exceeded the benchmark set by the Bureau of Indian Standards, in many villages. 

Groundwater is a major source of water for residential, commercial, industrial and irrigation purposes. High reliance on groundwater points to a potential impact on aquifers, which in turn highlights the negative environmental impact associated with urbanisation and the subsequent damage to the ecology. 

Changes in land use patterns suggest an increased demand for infrastructure and housing, the report suggests. With villages seeing a drastic increase in built-up area, the demand for expansion of urban infrastructure to accommodate the growing population comes to the fore. 

KP Subramanian, a former professor of urban engineering at Anna University, questioned the intention of the study. “CUBE should study how unauthorized developments have taken place and how the catchment area, which is key for water security, should be safeguarded. The planning body should learn a lesson from the recent disasters and ensure that the catchment areas and flood plains are protected.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Red Hills catchment buildings Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp