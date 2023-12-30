In the gourmet groove at Accord Metropolitan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As 2023 draws to a close, Accord Metropolitan is all set to transform into a magical gourmet haven once again, and I welcome each of you to embrace the spirit of new beginnings by getting into the groove for festive activities, appetising journeys and so much more.

The Christmas celebrations at Accord Metropolitan were phenomenal. I would like to reminisce about the pleasure of hosting you through the many festivities and amazing delicacies from my specially curated menus.

Venkatesh Bhat

CEO, Accord Hotels and Resorts

This year has been a remarkable milestone and I extend my sincere gratitude to each of you who contributed to our journey at Accord Metropolitan. It’s now time to look ahead and celebrate 2024 with you! We have a multitude of exciting events and gourmet delights awaiting you.

Prepare to indulge in a culinary odyssey that transcends the ordinary. The hotel’s celebrated restaurants, Royal Indianaa, OPM 2.0, and The Brick Oven are poised to offer a multitude of exquisite flavours, specially curated for New Year’s Eve revellers.

Join us at Royal Indianaa for an opulent New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31, starting at 7 pm until 12 midnight. Carry on the celebrations into the New Year with a heavenly brunch on January 1 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Our meticulously-crafted menu promises to tantalize your taste buds and create a delightful experience for your evening. You can take my word for it.

At The Brick Oven, our esteemed guests are welcome to savour a tempting New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31, starting at 7.30 pm until 12 midnight, and extend the celebratory spirit with a flavourful New Year Brunch on January 1 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Last but not least, a rendezvous under the stars at OPM 2.0 which is set to make your New Year’s Eve dinner all the more special starting at 7 pm until 12 midnight.

For Accord Metropolitan, the evening extends beyond exceptional dining. As the clock joins hands at 12, the atmosphere ignites with anticipation. You can relish the ambiance pulsating with energy, laughter, and the promise of fantastic beginnings. With a symphony of cheers, toasts, and the clinking of glasses, our guests can bid farewell to the year past and welcome the possibilities of the year to come.

More than a fine dining experience, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories. Everyone can indulge in culinary masterpieces, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness in a setting that exudes elegance and charm.

I invite you to be a part of an unforgettable New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations at Accord Metropolitan.

For reservations or further inquiries, please contact +91 44 4391 1000/+91 89398 36180.

Venkatesh Bhat CEO, Accord Hotels and Resorts

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: As 2023 draws to a close, Accord Metropolitan is all set to transform into a magical gourmet haven once again, and I welcome each of you to embrace the spirit of new beginnings by getting into the groove for festive activities, appetising journeys and so much more. The Christmas celebrations at Accord Metropolitan were phenomenal. I would like to reminisce about the pleasure of hosting you through the many festivities and amazing delicacies from my specially curated menus. Venkatesh Bhat CEO, Accord Hotels and ResortsThis year has been a remarkable milestone and I extend my sincere gratitude to each of you who contributed to our journey at Accord Metropolitan. It’s now time to look ahead and celebrate 2024 with you! We have a multitude of exciting events and gourmet delights awaiting you.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Prepare to indulge in a culinary odyssey that transcends the ordinary. The hotel’s celebrated restaurants, Royal Indianaa, OPM 2.0, and The Brick Oven are poised to offer a multitude of exquisite flavours, specially curated for New Year’s Eve revellers. Join us at Royal Indianaa for an opulent New Year’s Eve dinner on December 31, starting at 7 pm until 12 midnight. Carry on the celebrations into the New Year with a heavenly brunch on January 1 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Our meticulously-crafted menu promises to tantalize your taste buds and create a delightful experience for your evening. You can take my word for it. At The Brick Oven, our esteemed guests are welcome to savour a tempting New Year’s Eve Dinner on December 31, starting at 7.30 pm until 12 midnight, and extend the celebratory spirit with a flavourful New Year Brunch on January 1 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Last but not least, a rendezvous under the stars at OPM 2.0 which is set to make your New Year’s Eve dinner all the more special starting at 7 pm until 12 midnight. For Accord Metropolitan, the evening extends beyond exceptional dining. As the clock joins hands at 12, the atmosphere ignites with anticipation. You can relish the ambiance pulsating with energy, laughter, and the promise of fantastic beginnings. With a symphony of cheers, toasts, and the clinking of glasses, our guests can bid farewell to the year past and welcome the possibilities of the year to come. More than a fine dining experience, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories. Everyone can indulge in culinary masterpieces, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness in a setting that exudes elegance and charm. I invite you to be a part of an unforgettable New Year’s Eve and New Year celebrations at Accord Metropolitan. For reservations or further inquiries, please contact +91 44 4391 1000/+91 89398 36180. Venkatesh Bhat CEO, Accord Hotels and Resorts Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp