Rowdy out of jail after 2 yrs kills trader in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 44-year-old medical shop owner who tipped off the police two years ago about a history-sheeter demanding ‘weekly bribe’ was hacked to death by a gang in Chengalpattu on Friday night. Members of traders’ association blocked traffic on Saturday demanding action against the culprits.

According to police, Vinoth Kumar (44) from Thoothukudi lived in Vandalur and had a medical shop on the Vandalur - Otteri main road. He was staying in Mannivakkam with his wife and two children. On Friday night after closing his shop, Vinoth Kumar came to a bakery on a bike. Four men who were following Vinoth Kumar waylaid him, hacked him to death and fled.

After investigation, police said a history sheeter named Silambarasan used to harass and assault Vinoth Kumar seeking ‘weekly bribe’ two years ago. Kumar recorded the incident on his mobile phone and complained to police. Silambarasan, who had several cases against him and been detained under Goondas Act in Cuddalore prison, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. Two weeks ago, he was released from prison.

Men connected to Silambarasan had constantly pestered Vinoth Kumar to drop the case over the past two weeks. Since Vinoth Kumar did not budge, the gang planned to kill him. Members of traders’ association blocked traffic along Chennai - Tiruchy National Highway on Saturday seeking action against the culprits.

“Vinoth Kumar had informed police about the threats, but the officials neglected the issue. We demand immediate action against those personnel and the culprits,” one of the protesters said. Police said that special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

