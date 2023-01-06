Home Cities Chennai

Jacto-Geo holds protest for old pension scheme

“The option of surrendering earned leave was put on hold during Covid-19 and it is not yet brought back. It should be resumed,” said the members.

Members and of JACTO- GEO staging a demonstration, urging the state government to revise their dearness allowances at Rippon building on Thursday| Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several government employees participated in the protest organised by the Joint Action Council of Teachers’ Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (Jacto-Geo) at Ripon Building on Thursday pressing for various demands including bringing back the old pension scheme. 

The protest was held for nearly an hour. This is the first time Jacto-Geo is protesting after the DMK government came to power, as several of their demands were part of the ruling party’s manifesto released ahead of the last assembly election.

Ahead of the protest, coordinators of Jacto-Geo met Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. Apart from bringing back the old pension scheme, other demands include giving the dearness allowance hike with arrears for six months. While the members welcomed the DA hike from 34 to 38%, they said it has been delayed for six months and should be paid with arrears. “The option of surrendering earned leave was put on hold during Covid-19 and it is not yet brought back. It should be resumed,” said the members.

Other demands include regularisation of staff including part-time teachers, ensuring pay parity for secondary grade and PG teachers, providing incentives for higher education and regularisation of various staff including part-time teachers, Anganwadi workers, noon meal staff and filling up of vacancies.

“The high-level committee meeting of Jacto-Geo will be held in Madurai on January 8. Usually, the decisions regarding the next course of action to press for our demands will be taken in that meeting. Several of these demands were promised in the election manifesto and the government should implement them soon,” said a co-ordinator of Jacto-Geo. The protest was conducted across the state in the respective district collectorates. 

Meanwhile, the protest in Vellore saw over 300 people taking part. 

(With inputs from Vellore)

