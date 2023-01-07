Home Cities Chennai

Millet meals

If you’re inclined to include millets in your diet but don’t know the wheres, hows and whats, here are four easy recipes that helped millet lovers get more of it on their plate:

By Express News Service

Pineapple mint chutney with samai idli  By Indra Narayan
INGREDIENTS
For the idli batter: Little millet: 3 cups, Urad dal: 1 cup, Methi /fenugreek seeds: ¼ tbsp, Poha/aval: ¼ cup
For the chutney: Pineapple: 1 cup, Mint leaves: 1/2 cup, Fresh coconut: 1/4 cup, Ginger: 1 inch, Cumin powder: 1 tsp; green chillies, lemon juice, and salt to taste

METHOD
 Soak the millet for 5 hours and the poha/aval for 10 minutes.
 Grind urad dal and methi, then grind millets and poha.
 Mix all the ingredients (adding urad dal and methi) together and add salt.
 Ferment for a minimum of six hours.
 Grease your idli plates, add the batter and steam on a medium high flame.
 Cook for 10 minutes, leave to cool.
 Grind all the ingredients to make the chutney for an accompaniment.

Millet pongal By Yogita Uchil
INGREDIENTS
Moong dal: 1 cup, Millet (samai/ little millet or varagu/kodo millet): 1 cup, Water: 6 cups, Ghee: 2 tbsp, Oil: 2 tbsp, Jeera: 1 tsp, Black pepper: ½ tsp; curry leaves, grated ginger, chopped green chillies and cashew nuts (optional), and salt to taste

METHOD
 Wash the moong dal and millet well and cook with the water and salt.
 Pressure cook to seven whistles. Set aside till the pressure is released.
 In a pan, take ghee and oil. When hot, add jeera, black pepper and curry leaves. Add the seasoning to the cooked moong dal and millet and mix well.
 Add grated ginger, chillies and nuts, if you like. Enjoy with coconut chutney.

Sakkarai pongal By Adhi Eswari
INGREDIENTS
Foxtail millet: 1 cup, Moong dal: ¼ cup, Water: 5 cups, Elaichi powder: ¼ tsp, Jaggery to taste
METHOD
Cook the millet and moong dal in a pressure cooker for 5 whistles. Once pressure is released, mash the millet and moong dal.
 Boil jaggery to a syrup, strain it and mix well. Add elaichi powder.
 Top with toasted cashews.

Jowar dosa
By Yogita Uchil INGREDIENTS
Urad dal: 1 cup, Jowar: 4 cup, Methi seeds: 1 tsp, Thick poha: 1/4 cup, Salt and sugar to taste

METHOD
 Soak jowar for 6 hours. Soak the methi seeds and urad dal for 2-3 hours, and the poha for 30 minutes.
 Grind all the ingredients together, ferment overnight.
 Next day, add salt and sugar (optional). Grease your pan and pour a ladleful amount of the batter on it and work in circular motions to make the dosas.

