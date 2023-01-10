Home Cities Chennai

TN to build sixth satellite town near Mamallapuram

This will be the sixth satellite town said an official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

Published: 10th January 2023 06:51 AM

A view of the Shore temple in Mamallapuram | Martin Louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is planning to build a satellite town near Mamallapuram along the East Coast Road, according to the Governor RN Ravi’s address tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.
“The upgradation of East Coast Road as a four-lane road coupled with the development of this satellite town will anchor future growth of the Chennai Metropolitan Area,” said the Governor.

This will be the sixth satellite town said an official of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA). This will make the area more vibrant and the focus will also be on promoting tourism. The idea to have a new satellite town comes as Mamallapuram has a separate development authority, said the official. The other five proposed satellite towns are Thirumazhisai, Chengalpattu, Minjur, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur. A Government Order is yet to be issued notifying Minjur, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur.

Thirumazhisai and Chengalpattu were notified last year. Thirumazhisai satellite township project proposal has been sent to the Centre for sanction of Rs 1,000 crore under the 15th Finance Commission (2021-22 to 2025-26). The commission has recommended a performance-based challenge for the incubation of new cities across the country to establish or develop a greenfield town based on a specific theme which would transform the local economic dynamics. Under this, Rs 8,000 crore has been earmarked for a performance-based challenge fund for the incubation of eight cities.

Meanwhile, CMDA is embarking on an effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madambakkam, spanning 600 acres. The land will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development while ensuring the benefits of development are shared with land owners. The majority of the landowners have agreed to participate in this project and the works will be completed shortly.

