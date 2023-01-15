Home Cities Chennai

Tickle your taste buds with healthy and traditional food at Chennai Sangamam

These products are being sold in the stalls set up by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

Mathampatti Nagaraj ata his stall at Nageshwara Rao Park | J Allen Manguese

CHENNAI: Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha provides not just a feast to the eyes, it tickles the taste buds as well, for varieties of food famous in various parts of the state and traditional food items made of millets are on offer.

The food stalls are set up in all the 18 locations. “We have several sweet snacks, dosa and rice dishes made from millets. The millets include Kelvaragu, Thinai, Saamai, Kambu, Cholam and traditional rice varieties include Karuppu Kavuni, Maappillai Samba, Kavuni Arisi and Moongi Arisi,” said Mathampatti Nagaraj of Wedding Catering, a unit of Lakshmi Catering.

He added having such festivals featuring traditional food in metro cities is an opportunity to bring the people back to healthy eating habit. “If people start to eat food made of millets regularly, it will help increase the demand for them, and in turn, help the farmers,” he added.

Apart from millets, people can also taste Thoothukudi Macaroons, Tirunelveli Halwa, Srivilliputhur Palkova, Seedai, Varkey, Manaparai Murukku, Kadambur Poli, Makkan Peda, Ribbon Pakoda, Arusuvai Athirasam made by persons famous in these regions for making them. These products are being sold in the stalls set up by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

“Macaroons were introduced to India by the Portuguese and said to have come through Sri Lanka. They became famous in Thoothukudi, as it is a port town. We export to US and gulf countries. However, the demand from Chennai and surrounding areas is low. These festivals are a good way to popularise Macaroons,” said SD Ponseelan of MD of Abi Macaroons which has set up a stall.

“This is an opportunity for the public to get to taste the famous foods from different parts of the state,” said a top official from TTDC.

