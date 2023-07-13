Home Cities Chennai

New airport ground handling agencies yet to begin operation in Chennai

Last year, the Airport Authority of India appointed Celebi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India as additional handling agencies.

Published: 13th July 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2023 10:54 AM

Chennai airport.

Chennai airport. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Martin Louis)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   Celebi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India, the two new ground-handling agencies, which were supposed to commence their operations at the Chennai airport this year are yet to do so. As a result, there is a huge delay in baggage handling as only one agency, Air India Airports Services Ltd, is handling the baggage.

Last year, the Airport Authority of India appointed Celebi Airport Services India and Globe Ground India as additional handling agencies. With the New Integrated Terminal Building fully operational, the focus is now on clearing the rush by effectively handling baggage.

Murali Ramachandran, Celebi India president (India & Southeast Asia), said the company will start handling baggage from August 1. Ramachandran said Celebi is hiring 750 employees, who will be exclusively focused on delivering exceptional ground handling services at the airport, adding Celebi will implement eco-friendly technologies such as digitalised service charge forms, giving flyers a digital view and the ability to approve services utilised against each flight, with the added functionality to rate and provide feedback. 

Airport officials said the two handling agencies will bring in the latest technologies and equipment for handling flights that will not only improve the standard but also enhance the overall safety on the ramp side.

TAGS
Chennai airport Celebi Airport Services India
