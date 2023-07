Power cut in parts of Chennai on July 15

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 15.

MYLAPORE: FORESHORE ESTATE Santhome High Road, Demontee Street, Dooming Kuppam

EGMORE: COOKS ROAD Tank Bund Road 1, 2 and main street, Krishnadoss Road, Otteri, Eden Garden, KH Road, Priyadharshini Quarters CR Garden, Chinnathambi Street, Thideer Nagar, New Manickam Street, Chellappa Street, Income Tax Quarters, Subrayan Street, KH Road Thiru Vi ka Street.

TAMBARAM: PERUMBAKKAM Velachery Main Road, Pallvan Nagar ETL Nagammal Avenue, VGP Rajesh Nagar CHITLAPAKKAM Vaithiyalinga Salai, Abrahamlingam Street, Avvai Street, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar MADAMBAKKAM Poonga Street, Anbu Nagar, Bharathiyar Street PERUNGALATHUR Sathiyamoorthy Road, Thiruvalluvar Street, Amutham Nagar RAJAKILPAKKAM Durga Colony, Rajaji Nagar SITHALAPAKKAM Kovilancherry, Medavakkam Main Road, Mambakkam KADAPERI Maninaikkar Street, Kulakkarai Street, Durga Nagar Housing Board, Erikari Street, Bharathidasan Street IAF Bharatha Madha Street, Elangovan Street, Chakkaravarthy Street PALLAVARAM Bajanai Koil Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Eswarinagar, Sakthinagar,Pammal main road, Kamarajar nedunsalai.

KK NAGAR: All areas fed from PT Rajan salai, Virugambakkam, Alwarthiru Nagar, Kodambakkam and K.K.Nagar substations.

VYASARPDI: MADHAVARAM Annapoorna nagar, Krishna nagar, Iyappa nagar main road, Elumalai nagar, Vasantha nagar, Rajaji salai, Leather Estate, Ravi garden, Metha nagar, A,B,C,D colony MATHUR 1,2,3 MMDA main road, Indian Bank, TNHB.

ADYAR: VELACHERY Vijayanagar, Golden Avenue, Gandhi salai, Priya flat, Barathi nagar 1st to 5th street, VGP selvanagar 1 & 2 street BESANT NAGAR SBI colony, Jayaram Avenue, KOTTIVAKKAM Palkalai nagar, Kottivakkam kuppam, Kamarajar salai, Kumaraguru 1 to 4th street.

PONNERI: PANJETTY Natham, Azhinjivakkam, Thatchoor, Velammal Avenue, Madhavaram, Peravallur, Andarkuppam.

IT CORRIDOR: TIDEL PARK VSI Estate Phase-I ETL PIllaiyar Koil Street, State Bank Colony, OMR PERUNGUDI South Gandhi Street SHOLINGANALLUR Magestic Residency, Ezhilmuga Nagar, Elcot Avenue Sholinganallur.

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on July 15. MYLAPORE: FORESHORE ESTATE Santhome High Road, Demontee Street, Dooming Kuppam EGMORE: COOKS ROAD Tank Bund Road 1, 2 and main street, Krishnadoss Road, Otteri, Eden Garden, KH Road, Priyadharshini Quarters CR Garden, Chinnathambi Street, Thideer Nagar, New Manickam Street, Chellappa Street, Income Tax Quarters, Subrayan Street, KH Road Thiru Vi ka Street. TAMBARAM: PERUMBAKKAM Velachery Main Road, Pallvan Nagar ETL Nagammal Avenue, VGP Rajesh Nagar CHITLAPAKKAM Vaithiyalinga Salai, Abrahamlingam Street, Avvai Street, Dhanalakshmi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar MADAMBAKKAM Poonga Street, Anbu Nagar, Bharathiyar Street PERUNGALATHUR Sathiyamoorthy Road, Thiruvalluvar Street, Amutham Nagar RAJAKILPAKKAM Durga Colony, Rajaji Nagar SITHALAPAKKAM Kovilancherry, Medavakkam Main Road, Mambakkam KADAPERI Maninaikkar Street, Kulakkarai Street, Durga Nagar Housing Board, Erikari Street, Bharathidasan Street IAF Bharatha Madha Street, Elangovan Street, Chakkaravarthy Street PALLAVARAM Bajanai Koil Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Eswarinagar, Sakthinagar,Pammal main road, Kamarajar nedunsalai. KK NAGAR: All areas fed from PT Rajan salai, Virugambakkam, Alwarthiru Nagar, Kodambakkam and K.K.Nagar substations. VYASARPDI: MADHAVARAM Annapoorna nagar, Krishna nagar, Iyappa nagar main road, Elumalai nagar, Vasantha nagar, Rajaji salai, Leather Estate, Ravi garden, Metha nagar, A,B,C,D colony MATHUR 1,2,3 MMDA main road, Indian Bank, TNHB. ADYAR: VELACHERY Vijayanagar, Golden Avenue, Gandhi salai, Priya flat, Barathi nagar 1st to 5th street, VGP selvanagar 1 & 2 street BESANT NAGAR SBI colony, Jayaram Avenue, KOTTIVAKKAM Palkalai nagar, Kottivakkam kuppam, Kamarajar salai, Kumaraguru 1 to 4th street. PONNERI: PANJETTY Natham, Azhinjivakkam, Thatchoor, Velammal Avenue, Madhavaram, Peravallur, Andarkuppam. IT CORRIDOR: TIDEL PARK VSI Estate Phase-I ETL PIllaiyar Koil Street, State Bank Colony, OMR PERUNGUDI South Gandhi Street SHOLINGANALLUR Magestic Residency, Ezhilmuga Nagar, Elcot Avenue Sholinganallur.