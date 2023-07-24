Man robbed by gang inside train coach for disabled in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, who was travelling in the disabled compartment of a suburban train, was robbed by a gang on Thursday evening. Police identified the victim Jeevanandham, a resident of Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district.

Recently, Jeevanandham had undergone surgery on one of his legs and has been visiting the Omandurar Government Hospital periodically for follow-up treatment. On Thursday, after visiting the hospital, Jeevanandham boarded a suburban train from Chennai Park station.

He was planning to get down at Singaperumal Koil station. To avoid the rush, Jeevanandham boarded the disabled compartment, said the police. Suddenly, a gang of four men boarded the compartment at Tambaram Sanatorium and threatened Jeevanandham with knives.

They asked him to part with whatever money he was carrying. When he said that he did not have any cash on him, the gang forced Jeevanandham to transfer Rs 2,000 via GPay and alighted the slow-moving train in Tambaram. Based on a complaint, Tamabram railway police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

