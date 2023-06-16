US Ambassador celebrates Independence Day in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who is on his first official visit to Chennai, presided over the 247th anniversary celebration of US Independence, in Chennai on Thursday. American Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The event highlighted US - India areas of cooperation, including in the Indo-Pacific, gender equity, innovation, space, and climate change, while also recognising robust US - India people-to-people ties and institutional partnerships.

Ambassador Garcetti hailed the strong and growing partnership between the US and India. “The ties between the US and India are gaining strength in many key areas and South India has a key role in the partnership.

The upcoming visit to the US by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a prime example of the accelerated collaboration between the two countries. The US - India partnership is one of the most consequential relationships,” he said.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa wished Americans on the occasion.

