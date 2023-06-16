Home Cities Chennai

US Ambassador celebrates Independence Day in Chennai

American Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. 

Published: 16th June 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Eric Garcetti (Photo | AFP)

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, who is on his first official visit to Chennai, presided over the 247th anniversary celebration of US Independence, in Chennai on Thursday. American Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. 

The event highlighted US - India areas of cooperation, including in the Indo-Pacific, gender equity, innovation, space, and climate change, while also recognising robust US - India people-to-people ties and institutional partnerships.

Ambassador Garcetti hailed the strong and growing partnership between the US and India. “The ties between the US and India are gaining strength in many key areas and South India has a key role in the partnership.

The upcoming visit to the US by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a prime example of the accelerated collaboration between the two countries. The US - India partnership is one of the most consequential relationships,” he said.  

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa wished Americans on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eric Garcetti US Independence American Independence Day US Ambassador
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp