Coming soon, a zootorium at Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: To create awareness about wildlife conservation, the forest department has decided to establish a zootorium at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. On Thursday, a G.O. was issued, granting Rs 4.36 crore for this purpose.

A 3D/7D theatre will be developed in the old auditorium located within the zoo premises. Additionally, a new zoo museum and an interpretation complex will be created, featuring an interactive display model that will allow people to discover, explore, and experience wildlife in an innovative way.

The proposal, sent by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, stated that apart from fostering curiosity among young minds regarding nature and wildlife conservation, the zootorium will also help instill a positive attitude towards wild animals and their habitats.

