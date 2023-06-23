Home Cities Chennai

Coming soon, a zootorium at Vandalur zoo

To create awareness about wildlife conservation, the forest department has decided to establish a zootorium at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vandalur zoo

Vandalur zoo in Chennai (Photo| V Tharun Mani, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To create awareness about wildlife conservation, the forest department has decided to establish a zootorium at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur. On Thursday, a G.O. was issued, granting Rs 4.36 crore for this purpose.

A 3D/7D theatre will be developed in the old auditorium located within the zoo premises. Additionally, a new zoo museum and an interpretation complex will be created, featuring an interactive display model that will allow people to discover, explore, and experience wildlife in an innovative way.

The proposal, sent by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, stated that apart from fostering curiosity among young minds regarding nature and wildlife conservation, the zootorium will also help instill a positive attitude towards wild animals and their habitats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
zootorium Vandalur zoo
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp