Southern railway general manager conducts inspection at major sections across six divisions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: N Singh, the general manager of Southern Railway, conducted safety inspections at major sections across six divisions recently. The purpose of these inspections was to enforce best safety practices and ensure the proper functionality of various safety and signalling systems in place.

The GM visited and reviewed track renewal works, yards, points and crossings, automatic block signals, and bridges at important locations during the two-day inspection. On June 21, Singh conducted an inspection at Madurantakam railway station and reviewed the track renewal works. Subsequently, he inspected Vriddhachalam station.

While proceeding to Tiruchy, the GM inspected Cauvery Bridge No. 383, located between Srirangam and Ponmalai stations. Similar inspections were carried out in Madurai, Salem, Palakkad, and Thiruvananthapuram divisions.

Slab on tracks halts Kaveri Express

Tirupathur: Chennai-bound Kaveri Express came to a halt after unidentified miscreants placed a concrete slab on the tracks near Ambur on Sunday. A probe is on. ENS

