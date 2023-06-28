Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches paediatric ICU

The PICU aims to provide comprehensive and exceptional paediatric cancer care.

Published: 28th June 2023

Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the paediatric intensive care unit at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre on Tuesday. (Photo | Monishlinus)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launched the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) on Tuesday. It was inaugurated by P Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, in the presence of Harshad Reddy, director, group oncology, International Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited and others.

The PICU aims to provide comprehensive and exceptional paediatric cancer care. It is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, including a level 3 paediatric ICU with multipara monitors that are designed to provide several information on one screen. The hospital also announced an in-house paediatric advanced life support training programme for nurses and paramedics. The programme will benefit nurses, in-house paramedics, and those working at the neighbourhood clinics, the release said.

