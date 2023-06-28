SIMS Hospital brings in innovations for hip problems

Home Cities Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Asian Orthopaedic Institute (AOI) at SIMS Hospital announces the launch of its Comprehensive Hip Surgery Unit which offers advanced innovations in the treatment of hip problems and pathologies. 

The hospital introduces the highly sophisticated Chicago Hip Preservation Service, NAVISWISS System, Custom Docking Augment Technology, and Polymotion Advance Hip Resurfacing System for the first time in the country. The Chicago Hip Preservation Service will be run by experts with decades of experience aided by the advanced imaging offered at SIMS Hospital. The aim is to identify, detect and treat the problems before the painful arthritis sets in, and in some cases, to totally prevent it. Combining cutting-edge technologies, advanced imaging and keyhole procedures, this service promises to be a key element of this unit. 

The NAVISWISS System, a recent innovation in surgical navigation system for hip replacements, forms the foundation of the Unit. This device offers accurate and real-time guidance during hip procedures, boosting the surgeon’s ability to obtain optimal results while minimising invasiveness. By implementing the System in surgical procedures, the unit hopes to offer patients, the greatest level of care while also increasing the likelihood of successful hip preservation.

With Custom Docking Augment Technology, implants may be placed precisely resulting in increased stability, mobility, and patient satisfaction. Polymotion, a new generation hip resurfacing technology, the most recent development in hip resurfacing operations, offers patients a better hip resurfacing alternative that protects bone, enhances joint function and shortens the recovery time. 

Dr P Suryanarayan, director and senior consultant, Orthopaedic Surgery, AOI, SIMS Hospital, said, “Adopting and innovating in this field is a big step forward in the future of hip surgery. Our Comprehensive Hip Unit brings together four cutting-edge technologies to deliver unparalleled precision and the best patient outcomes. We are proud to offer a new standard in the surgical care of hip problems.”

Dr Ravi Pachamuthu, chairman, SRM Group said, “The introduction of the Comprehensive Hip Unit shows our commitment to offer latest in orthopaedic care and providing patients with the highest quality treatment options.”

