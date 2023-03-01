VIT to host Vibrance 2023 from March 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, will host Vibrance- 2023, a national-level cultural and sports festival, from March 2. The three-day fest will see performances by playback singers including Sonu Nigam, Shirley Setia and Benny Dayal. Organisers are expecting over 15,000 college students across the country to participate in the event.

“Students from colleges including IITs, NITs and Anna University have registered to participate in different events, which will be organised during the three days. Prize money worth lakhs will be awarded to winners in various competitions,” said S Viswanathan, VIT vice-president.

Over 150 cultural events and 40 sports and games competitions including chess, marathon, cyclothon and tennis will be held. On Thursday, Indian cricketer Shivam Dube attend the event while singers Shirley and Benny Dayal will perform. On Friday, Sonu Nigam and dance team MJ 5 will perform. On the final day, DJ Shadow and DJ Paranox will have performances while actor Prasanna and actress Sneha will be the chief guest of the valedictory function.

