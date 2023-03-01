Home Cities Chennai

VIT to host Vibrance 2023 from March 2

Over 150 cultural events and 40 sports and games competitions including chess, marathon, cyclothon and tennis will be held. 

Published: 01st March 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vellore Institute of Technology vice-president Sekar Viswanathan along with college officials unveiled the posters of the event Vibrance- 2023 at a press meet in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai, will host Vibrance- 2023, a national-level cultural and sports festival, from March 2. The three-day fest will see performances by playback singers including Sonu Nigam, Shirley Setia and Benny Dayal. Organisers are expecting over 15,000 college students across the country to participate in the event. 

“Students from colleges including IITs, NITs and Anna University have registered to participate in different events, which will be organised during the three days. Prize money worth lakhs will be awarded to winners in various competitions,” said S Viswanathan, VIT vice-president.

Over 150 cultural events and 40 sports and games competitions including chess, marathon, cyclothon and tennis will be held.  On Thursday, Indian cricketer Shivam Dube attend the event while singers Shirley and Benny Dayal will perform. On Friday, Sonu Nigam and dance team MJ 5 will perform. On the final day, DJ Shadow and DJ Paranox will have performances while actor Prasanna and actress Sneha will be the chief guest of the valedictory function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VIT Vibrance- 2023
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp