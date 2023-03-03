Direct metro services from Chennai Central to Airport suspended due to technical glitches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro commuters were a harried lot during the busy morning hours of Friday as services on both the blue and green lines were impacted due to a technical glitch in signalling.

The disruption resulted in direct metro services from Chennai Central terminating at Alandur Station.

A Chennai Metro spokesman confirmed that the issue occurred around 8.20 am and was resolved by afternoon for the Wimco Nagar to Chennai Airport stretch.

However, inter-corridor services between Chennai Central and Chennai airport via Alandur were affected.

The services were suspended on Friday. The CMRL technical team was on-site to resolve the issue, and passengers were requested to change trains at Alandur to reach the airport.

On an average, nearly two lakh daily commuters take Chennai Metro on both lines.

In the meantime, the Chennai Metro administration has cautioned commuters about fake ticket inspectors posing as Chennai Metro Rail Limited personnel and charging fines under the pretence of conducting ticket inspections.

The Metro Rail management clarified that there is no position for inspecting tickets in the Chennai metro and that individuals committing crimes under this guise would face punishment.

CMRL tickets, such as travel cards, tokens, and P-QR, are only verified by Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates at metro stations.

The Metro rail advised travellers to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or Metro Station Controller, a release stated.

