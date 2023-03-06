Refreshed reloaded: MG Motor’s Hector

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Launched in 2019, MG Motor’s Hector has been a strong brand in the mid-size SUV market. To meet the fierce competition and demands of the market, MG has given Hector a thorough update, with more features, exciting technologies and cosmetic changes.

Morris Garages, a brand well known for its sports cars, roadsters and small cabriolet series have a legacy of 99 years. MG Hector was its first offering for India. Let’s have a look at how Hector competes with the other frontrunners.

Eye-catching ride

Hector now has a larger front grille with diamond-like chrome inserts. This gives the SUV more road presence. Along the sides, there is very little change, but at the rear, the Hector has LED lighting elements that connect the tail lamps on either end. Instead of the ‘Internet Inside’ badge, the brand new update has an ADAS badge at the rear. The new attractive bold HECTOR badging at the rear is also eye-catching. The 18-inch diamond cut alloys remain the same in this facelift model.

Bask in luxury

The mesmerising cabin is completely different from the old model. The dual-tone oak white and black interior and rich brushed metal finish ensure the cabin exudes luxury, amplified by the cockpit-like console. A 14-inch touchscreen is the main attraction. It has better resolution and touch response. It packs in a 360-degree camera, too.

Comfort cosy

A large panoramic sunroof elevates the cabin’s airy feel. The new model comes in five-, six- and seven-seater configurations, and offers intelligently designed seating options, plush interiors, and ample space. Other notable features include auto headlamps and wipers, a powered tailgate, a wireless charger, connected car tech, an Infinity audio system, leatherette upholstery and a PM 2.5 air purifier.

The unit gets wireless Android Auto/Apple Car- Play compatibility and it can be used to open/close the sunroof, adjust the ambient lighting and control the HVAC system. There is no physical button to operate the AC controls. But the MG Assistant feature works on a set of voice commands to carry out functions like operating the sunroof, adjusting the AC temperature and fan speed, changing ambient light shades and more. The SUV has a fully digital instrument cluster too.

The electrically adjustable front seats have ventilation and are large and supportive. The back seat is also comfortable and can accommodate three adults.

Plenty of features

The new Hector comes with ADAS tech, which brings in features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lanekeeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, cruise assistance on curves, traffic jam assist etc. Intelligent indicators, which turn on when we turn the steering more than 30 degrees in either direction, are also notable additions. Six airbags, a 360-degree camera with a 3D mode, TPMS, ESC, traction control and front and rear parking sensors are in the safety features list.

The digital Bluetooth key and key Sharing capability are the newly added technological innovations. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the digital key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the remote lock/ unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people. Moreover, it now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands.

An exciting drive

Hector has a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel or a 1.5- litre turbo-petrol engine. I got the turbo petrol model for this review. It has 143hp power and 250 Nm torque, paired with an 8-step CVT automatic transmission. This turbo petrol CVT is smooth to drive in all regular driving conditions. There are three drive modes — Normal, Eco and Sport.

A week with the new SUV was an impressive experience. Complete peace of mind and safe drives with all the comfort and luxury elements. I drove the car in the hectic traffic of Kochi many times. A truly responsive car assisted with the ADAS features made my drive very relaxing.

The SUV with Autonomous Level 2 tech offers 11 ADAS features. The traffic jam assist ensures minimal effort and maximum safety during rush hours by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front. The big screen in the dashboard gives assistance and a view of all the nearby vehicles. The guidelines also are perfect.

Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. This automatic signal does its job well while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn. Overall, the car offers a very comfortable and safe ride.

HARD TO BEAT

MG Hector has a long and strong list of competitors. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra XUV 700 and the recent midsize SUVs from Maruti- Toyota co-operation Grand Vitara and Hyryder.

What puts Hector ahead of its rivals is its technological richness and riding comfort. In

dimensions too, it scores big. We can say that Hector is a well-balanced package. Pricing is on par Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom, All India).

NEW RELEASES

CITROËN e-C3 at Rs 11.50 lakh

Citroën India has launched the Citroën e-C3 electric hatch at an introductory price of Rs 11.50 lakh (showroom price). e- C3 is the electric version of the recently launched hatchback C3. The tall hatch with a 29.2 kWh battery pack offers a 320 km range on a full charge, under test conditions. Real-life range maybe 20-25% less.

The motor has a power of 57 Hp and a torque of 143 Nm. There are two drive modes eco and standard, along with regenerative braking. Available with 13 exterior colour combinations, 3 packs with 47 customisation options Connectivity apps like MY CITROËN CONNECT and C-BUDDY are on the New Ë-C3 All- Electric. Available on both iOS & Android, My Citroën Connect hosts 35 smart features. Price range: Rs 11.50 to Rs 12.43 lakh.

Hunter cro sses 1 lakh sales

The sales volume of Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 has crossed 1 lakh in just six months since its launch in August 2022. A new format of motorcycle, created to build newer experiences for newer audiences, Hunter was launched to attract passionate motorcyclists. The model is already launched in overseas markets. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349.34 cc engine and generates a power of 20.4 PS at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The claimed mileage is 36.2 kmpl.

All new Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for Hyundai Alcazar, its threerow SUV, powered by a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine. Alcazar is paired with two transmission options: seven-speed automatic (DCT) and six-speed manual. Along with max power of 117.5 kW and a maximum

torque of 253 Nm, the engine offers a top mileage of 18 km/l (automatic) and 17.5 km/l (manual). The car will continue to be available with 1.5-litre diesel too. The SUV now comes with six airbags as standard. The price of the new model hasn’t been announced, however, one can book the model online or across signature outlets for Rs 25 000.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

CHENNAI: Launched in 2019, MG Motor’s Hector has been a strong brand in the mid-size SUV market. To meet the fierce competition and demands of the market, MG has given Hector a thorough update, with more features, exciting technologies and cosmetic changes. Morris Garages, a brand well known for its sports cars, roadsters and small cabriolet series have a legacy of 99 years. MG Hector was its first offering for India. Let’s have a look at how Hector competes with the other frontrunners. Eye-catching ride Hector now has a larger front grille with diamond-like chrome inserts. This gives the SUV more road presence. Along the sides, there is very little change, but at the rear, the Hector has LED lighting elements that connect the tail lamps on either end. Instead of the ‘Internet Inside’ badge, the brand new update has an ADAS badge at the rear. The new attractive bold HECTOR badging at the rear is also eye-catching. The 18-inch diamond cut alloys remain the same in this facelift model.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bask in luxury The mesmerising cabin is completely different from the old model. The dual-tone oak white and black interior and rich brushed metal finish ensure the cabin exudes luxury, amplified by the cockpit-like console. A 14-inch touchscreen is the main attraction. It has better resolution and touch response. It packs in a 360-degree camera, too. Comfort cosy A large panoramic sunroof elevates the cabin’s airy feel. The new model comes in five-, six- and seven-seater configurations, and offers intelligently designed seating options, plush interiors, and ample space. Other notable features include auto headlamps and wipers, a powered tailgate, a wireless charger, connected car tech, an Infinity audio system, leatherette upholstery and a PM 2.5 air purifier. The unit gets wireless Android Auto/Apple Car- Play compatibility and it can be used to open/close the sunroof, adjust the ambient lighting and control the HVAC system. There is no physical button to operate the AC controls. But the MG Assistant feature works on a set of voice commands to carry out functions like operating the sunroof, adjusting the AC temperature and fan speed, changing ambient light shades and more. The SUV has a fully digital instrument cluster too. The electrically adjustable front seats have ventilation and are large and supportive. The back seat is also comfortable and can accommodate three adults. Plenty of features The new Hector comes with ADAS tech, which brings in features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lanekeeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, cruise assistance on curves, traffic jam assist etc. Intelligent indicators, which turn on when we turn the steering more than 30 degrees in either direction, are also notable additions. Six airbags, a 360-degree camera with a 3D mode, TPMS, ESC, traction control and front and rear parking sensors are in the safety features list. The digital Bluetooth key and key Sharing capability are the newly added technological innovations. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the digital key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the remote lock/ unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people. Moreover, it now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands. An exciting drive Hector has a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel or a 1.5- litre turbo-petrol engine. I got the turbo petrol model for this review. It has 143hp power and 250 Nm torque, paired with an 8-step CVT automatic transmission. This turbo petrol CVT is smooth to drive in all regular driving conditions. There are three drive modes — Normal, Eco and Sport. A week with the new SUV was an impressive experience. Complete peace of mind and safe drives with all the comfort and luxury elements. I drove the car in the hectic traffic of Kochi many times. A truly responsive car assisted with the ADAS features made my drive very relaxing. The SUV with Autonomous Level 2 tech offers 11 ADAS features. The traffic jam assist ensures minimal effort and maximum safety during rush hours by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front. The big screen in the dashboard gives assistance and a view of all the nearby vehicles. The guidelines also are perfect. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. This automatic signal does its job well while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn. Overall, the car offers a very comfortable and safe ride. HARD TO BEAT MG Hector has a long and strong list of competitors. Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Mahindra XUV 700 and the recent midsize SUVs from Maruti- Toyota co-operation Grand Vitara and Hyryder. What puts Hector ahead of its rivals is its technological richness and riding comfort. In dimensions too, it scores big. We can say that Hector is a well-balanced package. Pricing is on par Rs 14.73 lakh to Rs 21.73 lakh (ex-showroom, All India). NEW RELEASES CITROËN e-C3 at Rs 11.50 lakh Citroën India has launched the Citroën e-C3 electric hatch at an introductory price of Rs 11.50 lakh (showroom price). e- C3 is the electric version of the recently launched hatchback C3. The tall hatch with a 29.2 kWh battery pack offers a 320 km range on a full charge, under test conditions. Real-life range maybe 20-25% less. The motor has a power of 57 Hp and a torque of 143 Nm. There are two drive modes eco and standard, along with regenerative braking. Available with 13 exterior colour combinations, 3 packs with 47 customisation options Connectivity apps like MY CITROËN CONNECT and C-BUDDY are on the New Ë-C3 All- Electric. Available on both iOS & Android, My Citroën Connect hosts 35 smart features. Price range: Rs 11.50 to Rs 12.43 lakh. Hunter cro sses 1 lakh sales The sales volume of Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 has crossed 1 lakh in just six months since its launch in August 2022. A new format of motorcycle, created to build newer experiences for newer audiences, Hunter was launched to attract passionate motorcyclists. The model is already launched in overseas markets. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349.34 cc engine and generates a power of 20.4 PS at 6,100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The claimed mileage is 36.2 kmpl. All new Alcazar Hyundai Motor India has opened bookings for Hyundai Alcazar, its threerow SUV, powered by a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine. Alcazar is paired with two transmission options: seven-speed automatic (DCT) and six-speed manual. Along with max power of 117.5 kW and a maximum torque of 253 Nm, the engine offers a top mileage of 18 km/l (automatic) and 17.5 km/l (manual). The car will continue to be available with 1.5-litre diesel too. The SUV now comes with six airbags as standard. The price of the new model hasn’t been announced, however, one can book the model online or across signature outlets for Rs 25 000. The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’