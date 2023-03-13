Parthasarathy bridge may be reconstructed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Structural defects spotted during retrofitting work being carried out at Parthasarathy Bridge in Royapuram zone has prompted corporation and railways officials to stop the restoration work. Officials are now considering the possibility of demolishing and rebuilding the bridge.

The bridge was shortlisted, along with Mannarsamy Koil Street Bridge in Royapuram and Perambur Loco Works Bridge, for reconstruction due to structural cracks, according to a written intimation received by the city corporation from the southern railways. According to the proposal, the corporation will share 50% of the rebuilding cost.

The railway had proposed to reconstruct Parthasarathy Bridge because of structural defects and to build additional tracks. Retrofitting of the bridge (LC-7R) on Vijayaraghavalu Road in Old Washermanpet was started in December 2021.

After work went on for about seven months, railways intimated the civic body on the need to demolish and reconstruct the structure. P Velanganni, councillor of ward 53 where the bridge stands, said construction materials lay abandoned near the H1 police station near the bridge for several months after the work was stopped and they were removed only recently after she raised a complaint.

“The bridge is in a high-traffic area and is used by commuters of Mint and Tondiarpet. Several buses operating on the Egmore-Thiruvottiyur route use the bridge. If reconstruction is needed, it should be done at the earliest so that traffic is not affected for long,” Velanganni said.

