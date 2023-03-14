CM Stalin inaugurates renovated metro water head office
Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the renovated head office building of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Chindaripet on Monday.
Published: 14th March 2023 09:36 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:30 PM
The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 24.92 crore, In addition, the CM also inaugurated the new monitoring and control centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore. This facility will work round the clock to enable residents to lodge complaints.
He also inaugurated the CMWSSB website - chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in. The website will provide information about the agency’s activities and services.
Ministers KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu, mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Mahesh, commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, CMWSSB managing director R Kirlosh Kumar and other officials participated in the event.