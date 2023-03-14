CM Stalin inaugurates renovated metro water head office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the renovated head office building of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Chindaripet on Monday.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 24.92 crore, In addition, the CM also inaugurated the new monitoring and control centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore. This facility will work round the clock to enable residents to lodge complaints.

He also inaugurated the CMWSSB website - chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in. The website will provide information about the agency’s activities and services.

Ministers KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu, mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Mahesh, commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, CMWSSB managing director R Kirlosh Kumar and other officials participated in the event.

