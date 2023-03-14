Home Cities Chennai

CM Stalin inaugurates renovated metro water head office

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the renovated head office building of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board in Chindaripet on Monday.

The new monitoring and control centre constructed at a cost of `1.13 crore will work round the clock. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 24.92 crore, In addition, the CM also inaugurated the new monitoring and control centre constructed at a cost of Rs 1.13 crore. This facility will work round the clock to enable residents to lodge complaints.

He also inaugurated the CMWSSB website - chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in. The website will provide information about the agency’s activities and services.

Ministers KN Nehru, Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu, mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Mahesh, commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, CMWSSB managing director R Kirlosh Kumar and other officials participated in the event.

