Home Cities Chennai

Snapped power cable electrocutes man, son

On Sunday, Kodhandam had gone to Mamallapuram to run an errand. Since it was a holiday, Hemanathan accompanied him.

Published: 20th March 2023 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Electrocuted, Electrocution

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A father-son were killed after they allegedly fell on a snapped high-voltage electric cable on Sunday. The father tried to apply brakes when he saw the severed cable but lost his balance, leading to the accident. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

According to Mamallapuram police, the deceased were identified as Kodhandam (40) and his son Hemanathan (10) of Vada Kadambadi village near Mamallapuram. Kodhandam was a welder by profession and his son was a Class V student.

On Sunday, Kodhandam had gone to Mamallapuram to run an errand. Since it was a holiday, Hemanathan accompanied him. While returning home, they came across a mud road from ECR. Kodhandam saw a cable lying on the ground. He tried to stop the bike, but allegedly lost balance.

A police officer said they allegedly fell on the 110 kV cable, and were electrocuted to death. On information, the electricity board officials and police rushed to the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. “It is yet to be confirmed whether the bike ran over the cable or the cable fell on them. But when we went to the spot, the cable was found under the bike,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high-voltage electric cable electrocuted Chengalpattu Government Hospital
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp