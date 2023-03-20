Snapped power cable electrocutes man, son

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A father-son were killed after they allegedly fell on a snapped high-voltage electric cable on Sunday. The father tried to apply brakes when he saw the severed cable but lost his balance, leading to the accident. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

According to Mamallapuram police, the deceased were identified as Kodhandam (40) and his son Hemanathan (10) of Vada Kadambadi village near Mamallapuram. Kodhandam was a welder by profession and his son was a Class V student.

On Sunday, Kodhandam had gone to Mamallapuram to run an errand. Since it was a holiday, Hemanathan accompanied him. While returning home, they came across a mud road from ECR. Kodhandam saw a cable lying on the ground. He tried to stop the bike, but allegedly lost balance.

A police officer said they allegedly fell on the 110 kV cable, and were electrocuted to death. On information, the electricity board officials and police rushed to the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. “It is yet to be confirmed whether the bike ran over the cable or the cable fell on them. But when we went to the spot, the cable was found under the bike,” the police added.

CHENNAI: A father-son were killed after they allegedly fell on a snapped high-voltage electric cable on Sunday. The father tried to apply brakes when he saw the severed cable but lost his balance, leading to the accident. A case has been registered and an investigation is on. According to Mamallapuram police, the deceased were identified as Kodhandam (40) and his son Hemanathan (10) of Vada Kadambadi village near Mamallapuram. Kodhandam was a welder by profession and his son was a Class V student. On Sunday, Kodhandam had gone to Mamallapuram to run an errand. Since it was a holiday, Hemanathan accompanied him. While returning home, they came across a mud road from ECR. Kodhandam saw a cable lying on the ground. He tried to stop the bike, but allegedly lost balance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A police officer said they allegedly fell on the 110 kV cable, and were electrocuted to death. On information, the electricity board officials and police rushed to the spot. Police recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. “It is yet to be confirmed whether the bike ran over the cable or the cable fell on them. But when we went to the spot, the cable was found under the bike,” the police added.