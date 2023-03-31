Four smugglers held for kidnap, torture of carrier in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Violence in the name of gold theft is not new. It touches new heights when smuggling gangs, which suffer losses after a kuruvi (carrier) allegedly deceives them, and they go to any lengths to retrieve the yellow metal.

One such case was reported in the city recently. Based on a complaint from a carrier, city police arrested four men who allegedly kidnapped and tortured him because he allegedly got robbed by a gang when he was on his way to make the delivery.

According to the police, the man identified as Rasool Kani (56) from Tondiarpet worked in a private company in the city. But, more importantly, he worked as a ‘kuruvi’ (carrier), who regularly flew between Chennai and other countries and smuggled gold and electronic gadgets.

Meanwhile, Rasool had landed in Tiruchy from Dubai on February 26 with a consignment of gold, laptops and mobile phones. He was travelling to Chennai in a car with two kg of gold and the gadgets said the police. When he reached Madurantakam, a gang allegedly waylaid the vehicle, attacked Kani and escaped with the valuables. While Madurantakam police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects, Kani informed his boss Abdul Salam in Kodungaiyur.

“Abdul Salam who did not believe Kani allegedly kidnapped him and took him to a lodge in Mamallapuram and tortured him. He was then dumped in a hospital, from where he returned home on March 13,” said the police.

Based on a complaint from Kani, North Beach police registered a case and arrested Abdul Salam, Abdul Rahman, Abdul Wadood and Abdul Kuthoos. All four men were later remanded in judicial custody. A probe is on.

