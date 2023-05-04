A dream realised for Madurai youth

Gayathri Venkatesan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was not all luck that brought joy to 24-year-old D Manoj Kumar, an intellectually disabled person from Madurai. Facing difficulties to memorise the school syllabus and socialise with classmates, he took refuge in sports.

The Madurai resident was a part of football and throwball competitions at the state level and went on to bag a silver medal at the 2019 International Special Olympics in basketball. But, the icing on the cake was a call letter from the Pulgaon Military Hospital in Maharashtra for the post of tradesman mate.

Manoj has become the first person in his family to land a Central Government job. According to his family, the indicators of his difficulties were emphasised when he was 10 years old. “He began to perform poorly and failed twice in class five. His classmates used to complain about him, saying that he was hyperactive and unable to socialise. When we took him to a psychiatrist, the doctor recommended that he should join a special school,” they said.

Joining Bethshan Special School was a turning point for Manoj, who successfully completed Class 12 and later applied for a degree in Public Administration at Tamil Nadu Open University. His father, G Dharmaraj (56), who works at a private transport company, recalled how his interest in sports started to take shape. The state government also recognised him by awarding a cash prize of Rs 10,000, he gleamed with pride.

The struggle to find a job heightened when he was rejected by the postal department, railways and the air force in a span of five years. “Despite setbacks, my son worked hard and it paid off. No words can describe how proud we are,” said his mother D Shanthi (45).

Bethshan Special School principal R Ravikumar, who helped Manoj crack the exam, said, “He undertook two tests, writing and skill-based activities. To ensure his success, we asked him to answer a model question paper each day and taught the intricacies of an interview.

Now, he is ready to soar high. In order to help him handle administrative work at the military hospital, we have trained him on the basic functions of a computer.” On the cusp of achieving his dream, Manoj Kumar said he will save his salary for constructing a new home for his family, who stood tall in the face of adversity.

