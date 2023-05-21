Man kills elderly woman for booze, steals Rs 1,500

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a history-sheeter on Saturday for assaulting an elderly woman at Ice House on May 10, who died four days later at a hospital. According to police, the accused has been identified as K Arjun (30) of Triplicane, while the woman’s identity is yet to be established.

Around 9.30 am on May 10, M Kumar, who runs a tea shop in Triplicane, noticed an auto parked outside his shop for a long time and a woman seated inside. When he went closer to check, he found an elderly woman unconscious. He alerted the police, which admitted the woman to a hospital, where she died on May 14.

On checking CCTV footage, police found a man assaulting the elderly woman and then placing her inside an auto. The person was identified as Arjun. During the inquiry on Saturday, Arjun said he was drunk and had noticed the woman walking on V R Pillai Street around 3.30 am on May 10.

He asked her for money to buy alcohol, and when the woman refused, he pushed her down. The woman’s head hit a stone and she lost consciousness. Arjun placed her inside an auto found nearby and escaped with Rs 1,500 in her purse. The Ice House police have remanded Arjun in judicial custody.

