Chennai: 39-year-old arrested for thefts on suburban trains

The accused had escaped with five sovereigns of gold when the train was running between Thirumalpur and Thakkolam.

Published: 01st November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters travelling on footboard in a suburban train in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 39-year-old man who was allegedly involved in several thefts on suburban trains between Thirumalpur and Arakkonam was arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused is R Anandan from Ranipet. On October 10, at around 8.50 am, a man attacked K Chithra (41) from Ranipet.

The accused had escaped with five sovereigns of gold when the train was running between Thirumalpur and Thakkolam. Similarly, on October 23, at around 10.15 pm V Mutharasan (28) was robbed of four grams of gold when the train was crossing between Thakkolam and Arakkonam.

On Monday at around 4.40 am, M Lakshmi (69) was attacked and robbed of Rs 1,120 and one sovereign gold jewellery. Based on complaints, the railway police nabbed the accused when he was boarding a train in Arakkonam and recovered the gold jewellery and cash. Railway AD GP V Vanitha told the media that the accused had more than five theft cases pending at different railway police stations.

