Zip along faster on Chennai roads from November 4 as speed limit is raised

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four-wheelers, bikes and autorickshaws can zip along faster on city roads as the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has revised the speed limits. It will come into effect from November 4.

The new speed limit for LMVs (light motor vehicles) has been increased to 60 km/hr, HMVs (heavy motor vehicles) to 50 km/hr and for two-wheelers and autorickshaws, up to 50 km/hr and 40 km/hr respectively.

However, in residential areas, the speed limit for all vehicles will remain fixed at 30 km/hr.

The speed limit was fixed based on the recommendations of a six-member committee comprising senior police officers. The inputs from professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad, were also incorporated.

Previously, the speed limits were 25 km/hr, 35 km/hr and 40 km/hr, from 7 am to 10 pm, for autorickshaws, HMVs, LMVs and two-wheelers respectively. From 10 pm to 7 am, it was 35 km/hr, 40 km/hr and 50 km/hr for autorickshaws, HMVs, LMVs and two-wheelers respectively.

A senior police officer said violators will be fined `1,000 for LMV and autorickshaw and `2,000 for HMV and any other type of vehicles, under section 183 of the Motor Vehicle Act.’

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Four-wheelers, bikes and autorickshaws can zip along faster on city roads as the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has revised the speed limits. It will come into effect from November 4. The new speed limit for LMVs (light motor vehicles) has been increased to 60 km/hr, HMVs (heavy motor vehicles) to 50 km/hr and for two-wheelers and autorickshaws, up to 50 km/hr and 40 km/hr respectively. However, in residential areas, the speed limit for all vehicles will remain fixed at 30 km/hr.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The speed limit was fixed based on the recommendations of a six-member committee comprising senior police officers. The inputs from professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), Faridabad, were also incorporated. Previously, the speed limits were 25 km/hr, 35 km/hr and 40 km/hr, from 7 am to 10 pm, for autorickshaws, HMVs, LMVs and two-wheelers respectively. From 10 pm to 7 am, it was 35 km/hr, 40 km/hr and 50 km/hr for autorickshaws, HMVs, LMVs and two-wheelers respectively. A senior police officer said violators will be fined `1,000 for LMV and autorickshaw and `2,000 for HMV and any other type of vehicles, under section 183 of the Motor Vehicle Act.’ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp