Chennai tech analyst kills self over share market loss, mounting loan dues 

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhuvanesh had taken a bank loan of `10 lakh for investing in the share market. Bhuvanesh let his loan EMIs lapse and the bank staff continuously harassed him.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:44 AM

Suicide

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man working at a tech firm in Thoraipakkam allegedly died by suicide in the wee hours of Saturday over mounting loan dues. The deceased, E Bhuvanesh, from Rajalakshmi Nagar in Pallikaranai was working as a tech analyst at an IT firm. Police said he worked in the 3.30 pm to 1.30 am shift. On Friday evening, he reached the office and worked through the night. 

“Around 12 in the night, Bhuvanesh and his friend went for a tea break and returned soon. However, after some time, Bhuvanesh left his seat and took the extreme step. On information, Taramani Assistant Commissioner of Police Ameer Ahmed and his team reached the spot and sent the body to Royapettah Government Hospital for postmortem,” police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhuvanesh had taken a bank loan of `10 lakh for investing in the share market. “Several months ago, Bhuvanesh and some of his friends, who had also bought shares, lost all the money. Subsequently, Bhuvanesh let his loan EMIs lapse and the bank staff continuously harassed him,” an officer said.

The deceased man’s father, Elangovan, told the police that he was ready to mortgage his house, but before he could do any of that, Bhuvanesh took the extreme decision. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available in TN health helpline 104)

Man found unconscious in hosp bathroom with neck wound
Chennai: A 27-year-old man from Vellore was found unconscious inside a bathroom in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on Friday with a deep cut injury on his neck. Following a preliminary inquiry, police said the man suffered from mental health issues and may have attempted suicide. The deceased, V Dinakaran from Vellore, has been staying at the hospital since Wednesday. On Friday morning, a few doctors found him lying unconscious in the doctors’ bathroom in ward 205 with a deep cut on his neck. “They rushed him to the emergency ward, and his condition is stable now. But, he is giving contradictory answers to all our questions. From his Aadhaar card, we understood that he hails from Vellore. Further investigation will be conducted after he recovers,” a police officer said. The case has been registered at the RGGH police station. ENS

