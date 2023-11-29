Tamil Nadu Youth installing advertisement board in Chengalpattu electrocuted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man was electrocuted while placing an advertisement board in Chengalpattu on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as S Prathap (22), a graduate, who worked as a wage labourer along with his family members.

The police said that a private medical college and hospital in Rathinamangalam in Chengalpattu had hired N Azhagesan (50) from Villupuram and his son A Karthikeyan (23) to fix a digital advertisement board in front of their institution. As Prathap, a BSc computer science graduate, was unemployed, he joined his uncle Azhagesan for the work.

“On Monday evening, while three of them were pushing an iron ladder towards the institute from the main road, it brushed against a low hanging live wire. All three suffered electric shock and were instantly thrown away,” said a senior police officer.

An ambulance crew reached the spot and declared Prathap as dead. Azhagesan and Karthikeyan were taken to a nearby private hospital and later transferred to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The police said that their condition remains critical. Thazhambur police registered a case and further probe is on.

