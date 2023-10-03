Ancient temple where Surya worshipped Siva

Chithra Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A small, but ancient Siva temple dedicated to Nallinakeshwara is in a place called Ezhichur, close to Chennai. The name ‘Nallinakeshwara’ is indicative that this deity bestows harmony, especially within the family and among friends. The temple faces east, as also the main sanctum. God Siva here is said to have been worshipped by Surya, the Sun God, which is why the large tank in front of the temple is called Surya pushkarini. The rays of the rising sun fall directly on the Lingam on certain days of the year. The inner mandapa, immediately in front of the main shrine, has a canopy of rudraksha. It is said that many Siddhas have worshipped God Nallinakeshwara in the past. The outer walls of this sanctum have niches (devakoshtas) housing the images of Nartana Ganapati, Dskshinamurti, Mahavishnu, Brahma and Durga.

The main sanctum has a modern maha-mandapa in front, on entering which, devotees see the sanctum for Goddess Parvati, housing the tiny image of Deivanayaki Ambal, on the right facing south. Shanmukha (Arumukha), seated on a peacock and flanked by consorts Valli and Devayanai, is also enshrined in a sanctum in this mandapa, facing north.

A Nandi in a small mandapa is in front of the maha-mandapa, is seated in a unique manner. The hoof of the right hind leg comes under his stomach to the left side, close to the hoofs of the left legs. This talented sculptor has made it look very natural and lifelike. There are five trees in this temple which are held sacred. They are the azhinjal, vilvam, kal-aalamaram, vanni maram and pen-panai maram.

There are many sanctums in the wide open prakaram of this temple. They are for Kala Bhairava, for whom special worship is offered on Thei Pirai Ashtami day; Kannimula Ganapati, Gajalakshmi, Chandikeshwara and Vallalar. The Jeeva Samadhi of the 54th Pitadhipati (Pontiff) Sankaracharya, Vyasachala Saraswati Swamigal of the Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam is here.

Many utsavams (festivals) take place in this temple. During Panguni Uttiram (Uttira nakshatram between mid-March to mid-April), the marriage of Shanmuga takes place; the nine days of Navaratri are special for Deivanayaki Ambal; Fridays (velli) in the months of Thai (mid-January to mid-February) and Adi (mid-July to mid-August) are important; Maha Sivaratri; and Thiruvadirai in Margazhi are some of the important ones. A few stray sculptures in the vicinity and a weatherworn ancient inscription reveal that this temple is an old one, albeit now of modern construction.

A small temple for Ganesha called Shanmukha Vinayakar is on the other side of the pushkarini. This shrine, which was re-constructed in the 19th century, has small sanctums for Srinivasa Perumal, Prathyankara Devi, Subramanya with Valli and Deivayanai, Kanchi Kamakshi, Ekamreshwara Linga with a Nandi in front; and Bhairava.

