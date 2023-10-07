The unsung hero of Mahabharata takes centre stage

Soumoshree Mukherjee By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Beyond the Pandavas and Kauravas, the epic Mahabaratha has several characters who add to the narrative. Among them is Ghatotkacha, the eldest child of Bheema and rakshasi Hidimba. Bringing his story to life in the play Ghatotkachan recently was Theatrekaran, an innovative theatre group. The compelling story this intriguing character was Raghavendr S.

Theatrekaran, co-founded by Raghavendr and Sabarivas VK in 2016, has offered contemporary interpretations of epics and mythologies, Kalki’s novels and Silapadikaaram. This time they chose Ghatotkacha, a character often overshadowed in the grand tapestry of the Mahabharata. He emerges as a hero of profound complexity. While the Mahabharata is known for exploring themes such as dharma, love, revenge, and war, Ghatotkacha’s narrative adds a vital layer of intricacy.

The play featured live music performances, soul-stirring vocal renditions, and an intense ten-minute sequence of the Kurukshetra War that had the audience spellbound. It draws inspiration from Kamala Subramanyam’s interpretations of the Mahabharata and skillfully incorporates elements from Andhra folktales, such as Abhimanyu’s marriage to Vatsala, Balarama’s daughter.

Raghavendr portrayed the titular character. “It wasn’t an easy task to come to the rehearsal at 5 o’clock in the morning, going to their work and again attending the rehearsal. They sacrificed a lot, it was all worth it when we realised that the audience was able to connect with the character. They realised the hard work and passion behind this,” he shared.

Ghatotkacha’s character encapsulates the moral dilemmas at the core of Mahabharata. Amid the turmoil of conflict, his decision to pursue reconciliation stands out as a beacon of wisdom and courage. His valiant battle against the formidable Karna, undertaken with the knowledge that it would be his last, and his ability to draw strength from within, even in the face of imminent death, to decimate an entire battalion, makes him a beloved character.

Creating a theatrical production of this magnitude is no small feat. Raghavendr as Ghatotkacha, Sabarivas as Bhima, and Malavika Sundar as Hidimba delivered exceptional performances in their respective roles. On the sidelines of the show, Sabarivas shared, “As an actor I was surprised to see that the audience even noticed all the small things we were doing. That applause is like a drug for the performer. It was very easy for us to try something new because of the co-actors. It was like a family performed on that stage not individual actors.”

The captivating dance sequence, powerfully delivered dialogues, and Ghatotkacha’s entry, had the audience applauding throughout. “It was very overwhelming to receive the reaction from the audience. Their reactions gave us the boost that we did something right. On the first day the entire audience gave us the standing ovation, that will be in our memory for a long time. Our aim was to portray it like a commercial film and the audience actually felt that. They came to tell us how grandeur it was like a film,” said Raghavendr.

The meticulous attention to detail in the production, from the intricacies of the set design to the evocative musical score, transported the audience to the ancient world of the Mahabharata.

CHENNAI : Beyond the Pandavas and Kauravas, the epic Mahabaratha has several characters who add to the narrative. Among them is Ghatotkacha, the eldest child of Bheema and rakshasi Hidimba. Bringing his story to life in the play Ghatotkachan recently was Theatrekaran, an innovative theatre group. The compelling story this intriguing character was Raghavendr S. Theatrekaran, co-founded by Raghavendr and Sabarivas VK in 2016, has offered contemporary interpretations of epics and mythologies, Kalki’s novels and Silapadikaaram. This time they chose Ghatotkacha, a character often overshadowed in the grand tapestry of the Mahabharata. He emerges as a hero of profound complexity. While the Mahabharata is known for exploring themes such as dharma, love, revenge, and war, Ghatotkacha’s narrative adds a vital layer of intricacy. The play featured live music performances, soul-stirring vocal renditions, and an intense ten-minute sequence of the Kurukshetra War that had the audience spellbound. It draws inspiration from Kamala Subramanyam’s interpretations of the Mahabharata and skillfully incorporates elements from Andhra folktales, such as Abhimanyu’s marriage to Vatsala, Balarama’s daughter. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Raghavendr portrayed the titular character. “It wasn’t an easy task to come to the rehearsal at 5 o’clock in the morning, going to their work and again attending the rehearsal. They sacrificed a lot, it was all worth it when we realised that the audience was able to connect with the character. They realised the hard work and passion behind this,” he shared. Ghatotkacha’s character encapsulates the moral dilemmas at the core of Mahabharata. Amid the turmoil of conflict, his decision to pursue reconciliation stands out as a beacon of wisdom and courage. His valiant battle against the formidable Karna, undertaken with the knowledge that it would be his last, and his ability to draw strength from within, even in the face of imminent death, to decimate an entire battalion, makes him a beloved character. Creating a theatrical production of this magnitude is no small feat. Raghavendr as Ghatotkacha, Sabarivas as Bhima, and Malavika Sundar as Hidimba delivered exceptional performances in their respective roles. On the sidelines of the show, Sabarivas shared, “As an actor I was surprised to see that the audience even noticed all the small things we were doing. That applause is like a drug for the performer. It was very easy for us to try something new because of the co-actors. It was like a family performed on that stage not individual actors.” The captivating dance sequence, powerfully delivered dialogues, and Ghatotkacha’s entry, had the audience applauding throughout. “It was very overwhelming to receive the reaction from the audience. Their reactions gave us the boost that we did something right. On the first day the entire audience gave us the standing ovation, that will be in our memory for a long time. Our aim was to portray it like a commercial film and the audience actually felt that. They came to tell us how grandeur it was like a film,” said Raghavendr. The meticulous attention to detail in the production, from the intricacies of the set design to the evocative musical score, transported the audience to the ancient world of the Mahabharata.