Chennai police launches Smart Traffic System to ease congestion on city roads

CHENNAI: To reduce wait time at major signals in the city, the Greater Chennai traffic police have planned complete or partial closure of several signals under the ‘Smart Traffic System’. Police have identified 65 signals across the city where the waiting time is more than 15 minutes. The proposal is currently being tested on a pilot basis at Spencer, Teynampet and T Nagar signals. Plans are underway to extend it to OMR, EVR Salai and 100-feet road soon.

In Spencer and Nandanam, signals are partially closed and vehicles are allowed to move on one side. Median U-turn intersections are put up for vehicles to turn right or take a U-turn. In T Nagar, the signal is completely closed. Vehicles from Eldams Road and T Nagar should move to Anna Salai and take U-turns at intersections near Teynampet Metro and Anna Arivalayam, respectively.

“We are analysing every signal based on traffic and types of vehicle that passes through them. Delay time has considerably reduced in signals where new changes are implemented,” said R Sudhakar, additional commissioner (traffic), Greater Chennai Police. According to the study by the GCTP, the waiting period in the T Nagar signal has been reduced from six minutes to 45 seconds.

The police are implementing these changes on a pilot basis and planning to extend to other signals based on feedback. “Certain junctions like Tidel Park on OMR need some structural changes through road engineering. We are coordinating with other departments like the highways to make the required changes,” Sudhakar said.

Similar changes were implemented in Coimbatore earlier. G Manuneethi, an engineer with the highways department worked on both projects. “The main objective behind this project is to reduce vehicle waiting time at signals,” he told TNIE.

Based on the study by the highways department, more than 60% of vehicles in T Nagar signal are found to be moving straight and 40% are found to be taking turns. “Straight-moving vehicles can now pass without any delay and waiting time for turning vehicles has reduced to a maximum of 45 seconds,” he said.

