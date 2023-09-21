Sharannya Bajoria By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When you are walking down the street and you see a stray dog, are you scared, irritated or empathetic? We must be aware that stray dogs are often abandoned or born on the streets, and they endure a challenging life marked by hunger, exposure to harsh weather, and the constant threat of disease.

Despite their unfortunate circumstances, stray dogs have the potential to be loving and loyal companions. However, there is a prevailing stigma surrounding them that stems from misconceptions and fear, furthermore, this is exaggerated by media portrayal and stories of attacks. Additionally, myths about disease transmission and aggressive behaviour have perpetuated negative perceptions. This stigma leads to discrimination, and mistreatment, and even calls for harsh measures such as mass culling.

We need to alter people’s perspectives through awareness campaigns to stop the stigma around stray dogs. Providing information on responsible pet ownership and the importance of spaying and neutering can also help reduce the number of stray dogs in the long run. Educating the public on the importance of proper pet training and socialisation will enhance the overall behaviour and social integration of dogs.

Stopping the stigma around stray dogs is not only essential for the well-being of these animals but also for building a compassionate and humane society. By educating the public, promoting adoption, and encouraging responsible pet ownership, we can change perceptions and ensure that stray dogs are given the love and care they deserve. Together, we can create a world where stray dogs are seen not as a problem to be feared but as creatures deserving of compassion, understanding, and a chance at a happy life with a loving family.

