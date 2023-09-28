Education must benefit the society, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, reiterated that education must benefit society while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day national conclave, organised by the Sairam Institutions in collaboration with Brahmam Innovation and Aram Foundation.

“Humanity and efficiency are the yardsticks for any government. Any field of education should also benefit the society. Innovators should think from a grassroots level perspective,” said PTR, adding that technology must be used to find solutions for human problems. “Societal progress depends on people who have compassion.”

Sai Prakash LeoMuthu, chairman and CEO, Sairam Group of Institutions said, “Sairam is moving towards a global standard by establishing an innovation ecosystem.” He highlighted that Veeramuthuvel, mission director of Chandrayaan-3, is the institute’s alumni. The event was also attended by Sampathkumar Veeraraghavan, president of 2023 IEEE, Herbert Lwanga, president - IEEE Humanitarian Technologies Board, Arun Jain, founder of Polaris group, and Hari Balachandran, CEO of ICT Academy.

