Lawyer booked for letting loose dogs at pregnant woman, her pet

CHENNAI: Rajamangalam police have booked a lawyer for allegedly letting loose his three dogs and making them attack a pet dog that was being walked by a pregnant woman near his house. Police said the man also sprayed water at the woman.

On Sunday night, Krithika (26), a dentist from Kolathur, who is six months pregnant, went to walk her dog in the locality.

“When she neared the house of the suspect, Venkatesh (50), her dog began barking at the latter’s three dogs which were inside the house compound. Venkatesh asked her to walk faster, but Krithika said she was pregnant and couldn’t walk any faster. This led to an argument and Kirthika called her husband to the spot. Meanwhile, Venkatesh verbally abused her and let his dogs loose at Krithika’s dog,” they added.

In a bid to save their dog, Krithika’s husband sustained injuries and is under treatment. Krithika too was taken to hospital as she was in a state of shock. Following a complaint, the police registered a case and an inquiry is underway.