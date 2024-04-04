A labour of love

Need for revamp

According to a report in The Indian Express in 1949, the foundation stone was laid by then-health minister AB Shetty and the “building scheme includes the construction of a number of infirmaries capable of accommodating 200 beds, a maternity block with eight wards, an outpatient block.” In the spirit of accessible healthcare, patients used to be charged `5 per day and now it is around `250, says Dr Philomena. Fast-forwarding past decades, this facility has grown to include cath labs, outpatient departments, and general wards.

For Gopi R and his relatives, St Isabel’s has been the de facto hospital for years, but is in dire need of revamp. “Four years ago, my mother had a minor surgery and the idea was to shift her to the ward before discharging her. So, as the attendant, I was able to use the ward’s AC room and was appalled by how hygiene wasn’t one of their strong points. The pillow that was given for the patient’s bed had a blood stain. The lady who came the next morning to clean the restroom, despite having her gloves on, didn’t remove it while opening the main door and the bathroom door,” says Gopi. He adds that the hospital is known for providing decent treatment for a good price, but has failed to update itself over the years and needs stringent rules, especially hygiene.

Dr Philomena points out the number of patients have dropped over the years. Yet, she is ecstatic when several strangers across Chennai or other cities approach her to mention they were born at St Isabel’s; many tell her that over three generations of women in their homes have given birth there. “There is this idea of Madras as a no-nonsense, no-frills place. This is largely true. And Isabel is that. It does its job and keeps doing it without needing anything more. A sense of quiet dignity. A lot of Madras landmarks are like that,” points out Nadika.

These Madras landmarks — beyond heritage buildings, forts, or monuments — continue to live fondly in our memory. Even now, when Shalini visits the city and passes by St Isabel Hospital, her eyes glimmer and she points to block C “this is where my son was born.”

*Names changed