Professional cyclist dies after car rams into bicycle near Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man died when a car rammed his cycle along the Tambaram-Maduravoyal Highway on Tuesday. The police subsequently arrested the college student, who was driving the car.

The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing police identified the deceased as Rahul of Kodambakkam.

He worked in a private company and was also a professional cyclist. On Tuesday morning, Rahul was pedalling along the Tambaram-Maduravoyal Highway at Tharapakkam near Kundrathur, when a speeding car rammed his cycle from the rear side.

The car then crashed into a median and came to a halt. Though he was wearing riding gear, Rahul sustained severe injuries and died on the spot,” a police official said.

Police recovered his body and sent it for postmortem. They identified the car driver as Adhitya Singh (23) from Madhya Pradesh.

“Singh was a third-year student at a private engineering college in Potheri. The youth was not driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” the police added.