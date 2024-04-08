Chennai: One more woman dies in bid to cross rail track at Annanur station near Avadi

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old woman got run over by a train while trying to cross a railway track at Annanur station near Avadi on Saturday morning, taking the track-crossing fatality toll in Chennai this week to seven. Avadi Railway Police have registered a case and commenced an inquiry.

Police identified the deceased woman as J Chandra of Thirunindravur. Around 9 am on Saturday, she was trying to cross a railway track, when the train hit her and killed her on the spot.

A police officer said, “There is a footover bridge at the station, but many people do not use it. They are in a hurry to cross the tracks and get to the platforms quickly.” Preliminary inquiry revealed that Chandra was on her way to a hospital when the accident occurred.

In the last five days, a total of seven people have lost their lives while trying to cross rail tracks in the city

House burgled at Thiruninravur; 40 sovereigns & 90k cash stolen

Chennai: An unidentified gang burgled a house at Thiruninravur near Avadi and decamped with 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 90,000 in cash. Police said the victim, Murugesan, runs a petrol bunk. “Last week, his wife and daughter went out of town. On Saturday, Murugesan went to work while his son went to college. The house key was placed near a window. When he returned from college, the boy found that the house door was open. After realising that the house was burgled, a complaint was lodged,” police said. Police suspect that the burglars knew where the house key was concealed.