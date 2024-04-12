Crafting artistic connections in a broken world

CHENNAI: The life we live sometimes takes different turns, and what we cannot change is often disheartening. To not completely let go of this pain but purging it through the mutual aid of people is a salve for the soul.

Finding hope and fact in this broken world, Sutta Vadai, an evening of music, poetry, literature and satire, was a testament to the phrase, ‘When life gives you lemons, make lemonade’ at the Senganthal Poonga.

Being an associate of the youth-based initiative Justice Rocks, started in 2006, the open art gathering aims to respond to social issues through artistic performances. “We feel disillusioned when our loved ones seem apathetic to current events, and we aim to unite individuals who share similar sentiments,” says Archanaa Seker, writer, activist and organiser of Sutta Vadai.

“The Justice Rock events are typically fuelled by crowdfunding, crowdsourcing, and volunteer efforts. Hence, we opted to host the evening in a park, embracing the public space to unite people from diverse backgrounds, unlike the private chargeable venues,” adds Bhargav Prasad, writer-filmmaker, and organiser of Sutta Vadai.

Featuring a compelling array of thought-provoking acts encompassing poetry, short stories, theatre, and music, the evening emerged as a space for self-reflection and community cohesion with a group to laugh and lament through.

Mastering the literary technique of magical naturalism, S Venkataraghavan, an actor-writer, reimagines nature with a renewed sense of awe in the space. Through the act, he recites the Sambar Kaveri, a story symbolising the majestic river as the South Indian staple, with wit and charm. “Sambar Kaveri offers a whimsical yet satirical look at water politics and the treatment of rivers in South India. It personifies the river Kaveri and explores it as a site of transformation, protest, and an essential food staple,” says Raghavan on how art shines an inclusive light to reveal complexities and inspire innovative solutions.